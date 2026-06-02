Brutal Wolverine Trailer Reveals Marvel’s 2026 Game and 3 Iconic X-Men Characters

Sony’s State of Play opened with an in-depth gameplay reveal for Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game and it was full of bloody combat and X-Men Easter eggs.

Watch the WOlverine GamePlay Reveal Now

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Insomniac’s spin on Wolverine looks like it will feature a ton of bloody combat as Logan battles against iconic villains and tons of foot soldiers. The single-player action-adventure game follows Wolverine as he tries to survive in a world where mutants are being hunted down.

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“With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero. However, they’ll have to settle for Wolverine. Get an expanded look at gameplay from Marvel’s Wolverine, which teases major characters, story details, and more!”

Wolverine isn’t the only comic book icon to appear in the gameplay trailer. Jean Grey, Mystique, and Sabertooth all appeared in the extended gameplay reveal, as well. It seems like the game will heavily pull from comic book lore and feature lots of Logan’s longtime allies and enemies.

In the footage, Logan is tailing a group of mutants that have been hunted and captured by the Reavers, a guns-for-hire cybernetic militia. The Reavers have plans to deliver the mutants to their client, Bolivar Trask – a billionaire industrialist driven by a fanatical belief in human superiority. We also introduce another major player in Logan’s journey: Jean Grey, a powerful telekinetic and emergent leader of the captured mutants.

The footage also reveals some details about how the combat mechanics work. Every successful attack, parry, and kill will build up Logan’s Rage. This allows for stronger attacks or activating his Healing Factor to survive grievous body damage. If Logan’s Rage is pushed too far, he can unleash Rage Tier 3: a stylized monochromatic explosion of savagery inspired by Marvel Comics’ Black, White, and Blood series.

Be sure to check back soon for more details on Wolverine and other updates from the Sony State of Play.

Wolverine releases September 15, 2026 for PS5. Pre-orders are available now.

Note: This is a developing story.