Take-Two CEO Confirms GTA 6 Release Date Is Locked In Amid Pre-Order Rumors

Take-Two Interactive’s CEO did a recent interview, where he again confirmed that the GTA 6 release date will be November 19, 2026. According to Strauss Zelnick, Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track to launch this year.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently sat down for an interview with David Serna. However, during the hour-long conversation, the executive released the latest statement on GTA 6 and its previously announced release date. Zelnick reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch has not shifted.

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The exchange happened when David Serna said, “Everyone online wants to know when GTA 6 is coming out. Is the answer to the question just I don’t know?” Strauss Zelnick confidently replied, “It’s November 19, 2026. I do know. No, it’s been announced.” Serna then asked the Take-Two Interactive CEO about Grand Theft Auto 6’s numerous delays.

Zelnick then explained that Rockstar Games is currently only 18 months behind the game’s original targeted release. “It’s been pushed back, I think twice. I think we are about 18 months behind the original date. Not much more than that.” Finally, the executive went on to comment that Grand Theft Auto is the most “valuable entertainment IP ever created.”

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumors Continue Ahead of May 18

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Strauss Zelnick’s latest comments about the GTA 6 release date are interesting, because there is speculation that Rockstar Games will take pre-orders for the much-anticipated title on May 18, 2026. The rumor specifically got started after Best Buy the date in emails that were sent out to affiliates early.

However, since then, there have been conflicting reports about whether GTA 6 pre-orders will actually go live this month. For example, recently said that he doesn’t believe Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders will actually go live on May 18. Henderson went on to say he wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t hear about GTA 6 until July.

This is interesting, because Insider Gaming was the first outlet to confirm the leaked GTA 6 Best Buy emails were in fact real. Although just because the emails were not fake, doesn’t mean the dates were accurate. It should also be pointed out that Tom Henderson was giving his opinion on the pre-order situation. He wasn’t specifically citing a source.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Regardless, this recent interview with Strauss Zelnick only further solidifies that the GTA 6 release date is still November 19, 2026 – despite us still being six months out without a new trailer or pre-orders.