4 Underrated Tracks From Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Stadium Arcadium’, Which Was No. 1 on This Day in 2006

In the week of June 3, 2006, the Red Hot Chili Peppers earned their first U.S. No. 1 album with Stadium Arcadium, which released early that May. A double album, it presented a flashier yet cohesive and more polished sound from the funk-rock mainstays. Essentially, a study in contradictions that tumbled all together and resulted in one of their most beloved mid-career albums. Not only was it the No. 1 album in the U.S. and U.K., but it topped 21 additional charts internationally.

Here are four of the most underrated tracks that fans feel aren’t discussed nearly enough.

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“Strip My Mind”

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“Strip My Mind” appears as the ninth track on Jupiter, the first part of the double album. According to fans, this is a criminally underrated song, and Red Hot Chili Peppers don’t play it live too often. But it features a great guitar solo near the end that highlights John Frusciante’s new style. Instead of sticking with his usual bare-bones punk-influenced guitar playing, he turned to more extravagant sources. Along with layering his sound, he pulled inspiration from Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Steve Vai, The Mars Volta, and even R&B singer Brandy. The results are clear in songs like “Strip My Mind”, which leaves no space in the guitar parts.

“Animal Bar”

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“Animal Bar” is the ninth track on Mars, the second part of the double album. Fans often consider this track highly underrated, and it’s easy to see why. It swings back and forth between even-tempered vocals and sudden intensity in a way that’s a bit disarming. But those mood swings are part of its charm. As much as it’s definitely a deep-album track, it also features incredible bass work from Flea and more of John Frusciante’s flashier guitar sound.

“She Looks To Me”

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“She Looks To Me” appears as the fifth track on Mars, and for as much as it has a recognizable Red Hot Chili Peppers sound, fans still consider it underrated. What it shows off, like in “Strip My Mind”, is the guitar work. Frusciante experimented more with technique, taking that classic sound and really letting it stretch out. “She Looks To Me” starts out in a way that almost hides that interesting sound. Like maybe this will be more typical Chili Peppers soft funk. But then the guitar ramps up, the vocals get stronger, and it becomes a new, exciting animal.

“Hey”

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“Hey” closes out Jupiter with deft guitars, airy percussion, and a disarming lightness in Anthony Kiedis’ vocals. It’s underlined by a guitar groove that rings clearly through the entire track, but doesn’t overwhelm it. A key change near the end adds a sense of hope to what had previously been some dour lyrics. It starts with relationship struggles, with things not as easy as they used to be. But at the key change, there’s also an emotional change. Sentiments like, “Hey, what would you do if I stayed?” and “Play it again, and I’ll come around / Come around, but not for the last time, not for the last time”.