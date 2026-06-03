Khalid Shares Encouragement for Support Act Who Announced Exit Mid-Way Through Tour

Khalid recently expressed words of encouragement and support for his opening act in an Instagram post. Lauv (real name Ari Staprans Leff) announced he was dropping out of Khalid’s tour on June 2, 2026. The two previously released a single together called “Tied Up”, which dropped in May.

The It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour kicked off on May 16 in Las Vegas. Khalid and Lauv have been traveling North America since then, hitting Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and Washington D.C., among other stops. June 3 stops in Nashville, then the North American leg continues until June 26.

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However, Lauv posted an update on Instagram letting fans know he would be exiting the tour. He admitted he was stepping away to take care of his mental health. The post revealed that he tried to continue, but was severely struggling.

“I’ve been trying to be strong enough to get back out there and share this music with all of you,” he wrote. “But I have to be honest with myself and with all of you: I’m deeply struggling right now, and I need to step away for a little while to take care of my mental health.”

Khalid Shares Support for Lauv After He Drops Out of North American Tour

Lauv’s post continued, “I am so sorry to my fans, to Khalid, and to everyone affected by this. You all mean everything to me.” He added, “My struggles with mental health have never been a secret — they’re woven into pretty much every song I’ve ever made. If being open about this right now helps even one person look at their feelings and try to address whats going on, then hopefully something good will come from it.”

He concluded, “I’ll do everything I can to get healthy, get back into a creative place, and get back to doing what i love best. This. Music. Thank you all for understanding and for sending me love all these years. And thank you to everyone who’s ever been a friend and a supporter.”

Lauv served as support for 10 shows on the tour before announcing his exit. In response, Khalid also took to Instagram to share words of encouragement.

“I wanna take this moment to give thanks and appreciation to [Lauv] for joining me on the tour and doing the best he could with the struggles he’s facing with his mental health currently,” the caption read, under a photo of the two artists. “I wish you an abundance of love, light, and clarity through your dark times,” the post continued.

“Seeing you perform and do what you’re passionate about every night has been such a pleasure and I know for a fact that when you are healed, you will continue to do even more great things,” Khalid added. “Your stories and songs have impacted so many fans and listeners, and we all will continue to be there for you.”