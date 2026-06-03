The Camp Snap 2 is the Upgrade We’ve Been Waiting For

Camp Snap has just launched a follow-up to the distraction-free screenless digital camera that took over TikTok and Instagram last year.

Introducing the Camp Snap 2, which I should mention is available at an introductory launch price of $70. That’s even cheaper than the original Camp Snap, which seems to be discontinued now that the Camp Snap 2 has completely replaced it on the Camp Snap website.

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But there’s no real reason to buy the old model now that the Camp Snap 2 is suddenly available for sale right now. This first batch is probably going to sell out super quick (Arctic White is already gone), so I’d jump on this sooner than later.

Built-in Filters, slimmer and lighter build

Perhaps the biggest news is that there are six preset filters built into the Camp Snap 2. You no longer need to access the photos digitally on a computer to set your color balance and look. “Vintage,” “film,” and “black and white,” for example, can be set by pushing a small button on the rear of the camera. You still need to connect the Camp Snap 2 to a computer to offload the photos, though.

The Camp Snap 2 is 15 percent slimmer than the outgoing Camp Snap camera. Its predecessor wasn’t a particularly chunky camera to begin with, but this makes it all that much easier to slip into a pocket. When I reviewed the original Camp Snap, I noticed how easy it was to tuck into my jacket as I strolled around Brooklyn, snapping pics of whatever captured my attention. The Camp Snap 2 is 15 percent lighter, too, at 3.8 ounces, but both cameras were practically featherweights. You won’t get tired from carrying it around in your purse or backpack.

New flavors, faster shutter speed

In addition to white, yellow, olive, brown, and black, there are four transparent color cases, too (a Camp Snap first): Blue Rush, Strawberry Splash, Tangerine Drift, and Twisted Lime. Sounds more like the flavors for a bunch of Icees, and they’re visually evocative of the iMac desktop computers of the Y2K era.

There’s still no screen on the back to distract you from real life—the Camp Snap’s main draw—and the internal battery can still capture up to 500 shots on a single charge.

the six filter presets you can select on the camera body itself – credit: Camp Snap

I’ve yet to get my paws on the Camp Snap 2, but it supposedly has a faster shutter speed. That’s what I’m most interested in. The original had such a slow shutter that any moving object or person came out a bit blurry, so I restricted my photos to still lifes of landscapes, buildings, and objects. Here’s to hoping that the new model’s faster shutter will open up a range of new subjects without injecting motion blur into the frame.

There’s a screw mount on the underside for mounting the Camp Snap 2 to a tripod, but I have to question who’d do that. This is a casual camera meant for casual shots, and there’s nothing casual about lugging around a tripod, setting it up, and breaking it down.

Dumb camera

“Dumb” tech is everywhere these days. Just look at the rise of dumbphones. The Camp Snap 2 is just smart enough to make using it dead-nuts simple, but not smart enough to rob your attention away from what’s going on right in front of your face. Take the pictures, and obsess about the shot later when you’re in front of a computer. The “now” is for being present.

Read my full review of the original Camp Snap to learn about why stripped-down point-and-shoots just might be the next big thing in photography. (Never mind that it’s obsolete now.)

It’s also the perfect time to pick up a Camp Snap camera case not just shaped like a sleeping bag, but made like a puffy sleeping bag. Who are you kidding, though? You’re going to be too busy playing around with your new camera to put it down for bed.