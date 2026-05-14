Your Camp Snap Camera Needs a Sleeping Bag (Did You Know?)

It’s not particularly fragile, the screenless Camp Snap digital camera. I know because I got it in my grubby mitts shortly after it blew up huge on Instagram last year. There’s no screen, no removable lens, no fragile pop-up flash. But it’s still a camera, and tumbling around unprotected inside a duffel bag or banged around on café tables is going to hurt the poor thing sooner or later.

Camp Snap already had a fairly staid case in its lineup, but the latest one is entirely on-brand: a little, puffy sleeping bag, into which you tuck the camera. Camp Snap says the Sleeping Bag Camera Carrying Case, which is on pre-order for $30, ships “by the end of May.” I don’t know what calendar Camp Snap is looking at, because we’re already halfway through May. The end of May is right around the corner. So like your parent’s car on pickup day at sleepaway camp, the Camp Snap’s sleeping bag case will just burst onto the scene when you’re only half expecting it.

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keep it cozy and safe for adventures

Camp Snap surprised me with a few choices, in a good way. I’d have assumed the enclosure at the top of the bag that keeps the camera safely inside was just the simple drawstring, like real sleeping bag sacks, or Velcro, but it’s a magnetic enclosure that won’t wear out or (presumably) come loose like an unsecured drawstring might and let a camera fall out unnoticed.

There’s also a metal belt loop that lets you attach it to your belt. That’s your fashion call to make. The adjustable cross-body shoulder strap seems like that more, uh, visually appealing of the two ways to carry it. Or you could just toss the whole thing inside your pack. It’s padded with puffy insulation, like a real sleeping bag, so it’ll provide some cushioning for your camera inside and protect it from bumps and impacts.

You can get ’em in four colors: blue, black, olive green, and lavender. Those aren’t the names Camp Snap provided. Unlike the inventive names Camp Snap gives to its cameras, like cherry blossom pink and seaglass blue, they just went with boring, old blue, black, green, and purple.