Get Free Groceries for a Year From Amazon: Here’s How

Hate laying out so much money for food? Yeah, same. Especially since everything on the shelves seems to be getting both simultaneously smaller and more expensive. The high price of eggs is old news. What’s been bothering me most this year is the cost of coffee beans.

All the better for the promise of having Amazon pick up your grocery bill for an entire year. Anyone who spends $15 or more on an Amazon Fresh order from now until the start of Prime Day 2026 on June 22 gets entered in the Amazon Grocery contest to win a year’s worth of groceries. Surely you can find a way to spend 15 bucks, right?

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the legal crumbs

So many questions. Is there a limit? Amazon doesn’t say, but the fine print that reads “$1 million in total prizes across 100 winners” implies that you can’t just go crazy and buy groceries for your entire apartment. If we divide it evenly we get $10,000 in groceries per person, so that averages out to $833 in groceries per month. Not bad. It may not cover every morsel of food for a family of four each month, but it’ll put a serious dent in your grocery bill.

The more you enter, the more chances you get, but you can only enter once per day. So if you thought you’d pull ahead by ordering a dozen donuts in 12 separate Amazon Fresh orders in one day, nice work on the creativity, but no luck.

How to enter

Winners for the Amazon Grocery contest are announced every week. Since it’s still before the first deadline, you’ve got time to enter the first week before the deadline of the first drawing on June 11. Check out the full list of terms and fine print, along with the three drawing dates. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on June 22, so hurry up and don’t let your chance at winning grow cold.