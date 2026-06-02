Amazon Announces Prime Day for June 2026—Here’s Everything We Know So Far

At this point we’re well on our way to Prime Week. Amazon Prime Day returns later this month, and it looks like Amazon has found a way to break time and the universe itself by constructing, through sheer might and funding, the longest day of the entire year. Prime Day—we’re still going with day, singular, I see—is back and running from June 23 to through the end of the day on June 26.

Amazon typically offers its best deals on Amazon gear, such as Echo smart home devices, Fire TVs, and Kindles, during the Prime Day sales event. Other brands get in on the action, too. KitchenAid never disappoints with its stand mixers, which rarely go on sale. Anker computer accessories, Levi’s jeans, Sony headphones, Lodge cast-iron cookware. There’s a lot to expect.

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We’ll keep updating this post as we get more details on deals worth your time. And hell, we’ll update it with warnings against deals that aren’t worth your time, too, because like any sale there’s bound to be crap and fake deals. It’s just as important to know what not to buy as it is to know what’s worth your hard-earned dough.

when is amazon prime day 2026?

When does Prime Day start? Prime Day 2026 goes live at midnight Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, June 23. That means at 11:59 PDT on Monday, you’re still waiting. One minute later and the floodgates open. And for my East Coast friends, that’s 3 a.m. EDT.

Then at soon as it ticks over into Saturday, June 27, it’s over at midnight PDT. And again, my East Coast pals, that means 3 a.m. EDT on Friday June 27. You get four full days of shopping: the 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 26th. If you fire up your laptop on June 27, hoping to score a Prime Day deal, it’ll be too late. Just keep that bit of semantics on the Amazon Prime Day dates in mind. It doesn’t run through the end of the 26th; it runs until the 26th.

Some early deals are already live. You may be wondering, do you need Prime for Prime Day? Well, yes. Prime Day deals are only for Amazon Prime members. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet, you can sign up now for a 30-day free trial and just cruise into Prime Day without laying out a dime.

Amazon rolls you into a $15-per-month fee after the 30 days is up, which also gives you access to Amazon Fresh (groceries), Amazon Pharmacy, and Prime Video. For $139, you can sign up for an entire year, saving $41. But hey, you can just cancel before that 30 days is up. So yeah, you need Prime membership to take part in Prime Day 2026, but it won’t necessarily cost you anything. The only way you get sucked back into laying out money up front is if you used to be a Prime subscriber and canceled, burning your free trial.

what is prime day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s own holiday that has massively outgrown the humble origins still embodied by its name. The original debuted on July 15, 2015 as a single, solitary day for Amazon to hog all the spotlight it ordinarily had to share with brands and other retailers on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the spate of national holidays that’ve merged with capitalist consumerism, such as Christmas and Memorial Day.

Now even though it’s called Prime Day, singular, it’s ballooned into a multi-day event. And there are now two of them. One runs in the autumn, in or around October, and the other has stuck to its original summer schedule, even though it’s now spread out over four days.

Items You’ll Want to Snag During Prime Day

Lodge finally introduced a made-in-America enameled Dutch Oven (the sub-$100 ones were always made in China), and the French-made Staub Dutch Ovens are every bit as high quality as anything out there, but for lots of folks the Le Creuset 5.5-Qt. Enameled Dutch Oven is the pinnacle of barely attainable luxury when it comes to kitchenware.

Now that it’s $120 off for Prime Day, it’s that much closer to reality. At least you can rationalize the fact that you’ll be able to pass down this heavyweight, French-made chunk of beautifully enameled cast iron to your grandkids’ grandkids. Got more mouths to feed and need a bigger Dutch Oven? The Le Creuset 7.5-Qt. Enameled Dutch Oven is also on sale for $349, down from $480.

It’s the Menstruation Crustacean! Some products, I swear, must start with the name and their creators work backwards into designing a product for them. Look at this cute little guy. I’m probably not their target audience, but even I’m tempted to cuddle it. Just look at the little outstretched arms and pleading eyes.

You remove the microwavable insert, zap it for a maximum of 90 seconds, and then place it back inside the lobster to hug away period cramps. It’s also lavender-scented, because why the hell not.

What are Magnetic Hand-Holding Food Socks, you may ask? A sensible question. Each of these socks has a pair of stubby arms sticking out on either side. Inside each palm is a tiny magnet, so that when your feet are rest close enough together, your socks will reach out and grab each other, holding hands as long until you get up and walk away. You get two pairs of socks. They have plain white ones, but the food socks are so much better. One are cheeseburgers, and the other are French fries.

If ever there was an excuse to mismatch wearing your socks on purpose, it’s to have your left-foot fry sock reach over and grab the hand of your right-foot burger sock. They’re made for each other. Or if you split the pairs with your better half or pal, your socks will reach over and grasp each other’s hand when you sit down next to your friend/lover/frenemy. Make sure you click the coupon before you check out. Otherwise you’ll get a few bucks off their $17 retail price, but not the full discount down to $11.

What to Skip on Prime Day

Yuck – Credit: Tucai

Ever wanted a piece of home decor that looks like a very ill person coughed up an organ and left it prostrate over the edge of your desk? No? Oh, you were saying yes. Well, have I got a find for you. Let me introduce the Melted Disco Ball. It doesn’t do anything except sit there and make people uncomfortable. The sequins I understand; it’s a disco ball. But why is it pink and fleshy?

credit: coZy concepts co.

The Waffle Blanket is a 65-inch-long blanket made entirely of polyester fleece, and it looks like a waffle. That’s it. It’s not expensive, but it is strange. Do people normally dream of wrapping themselves up like a waffle? Do waffles wrap? The ones I’ve met all just sit there on a plate, more or less flat and crispy. At least it looks less unappetizing than the pizza version. Now, the burrito version I could get down with.

how to get ready for prime day

Bookmark it, baby. Go to the Amazon Prime Day home page, and create a bookmark on your browser. Easiest way to do it is to click on the Bookmark tab at the top of the browser window. Or if you don’t, then I’m sure Amazon and the forces of the universe will conspire to make you aware of it the closer we get to it. If you use Amazon at all, expect the entire site to begin loudly heralding Prime Day’s imminent start once we home in on June 20th or so, making it impossible to visit Amazon and not be aware of Prime Day.

We’re going to have much more to highlight once we get closer to June 23, when Prime Day starts, and we’re going to have even more once the sale is live. Amazon sends over some advanced warning to us of deals to expect, but they also hold a lot of cards to their chest. Inevitably there are deals that we find out on June 23, at the same time as everyone else, and so we’ll key you into which ones are worth your attention so that you don’t have to wade through tons of so-so deals (only us).

Most of all, this provides ample (and I mean ample) opportunity for more of the most god-awful puns since the last Prime Days eight months ago. You might even say we’ll leave you in a… prime daze.