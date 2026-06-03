Kanye West Candidly Opens Up About Feeling Like a Totally Different Person After His Horrific Car Accident in 2002

The terrible 2002 car accident Kanye West was in ended up becoming a pivotal moment in his career. Obviously, it brought us “Through The Wire”, the classic that solidified his standing as a hip-hop artist. But it also radically changed his outlook on life, making him more assured than ever.

During a 2014 conversation with Steve McQueen for Interview Magazine, the director asked Ye about who he was before and after the accident. Did anything drastic change aside from the physical trauma? Ultimately, he looked at time as the most valuable resource of all, something that he couldn’t buy or be frivolous with. Consequently, he stopped being a people pleaser nearly as much.

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“I think I started to approach time in a different way after the accident,” Kanye West said. “Before, I was more willing to give my time to people and things that I wasn’t as interested in because somehow I allowed myself to be brainwashed into being forced to work with other people or on other projects that I had no interest in. So simply, the accident gave me the opportunity to do what I really wanted to do. I was a music producer, and everyone was telling me that I had no business becoming a rapper, so it gave me the opportunity to tell everyone, ‘Hey, I need some time to recover.’”

Kanye West Says Time Became More Valuable After His Traumatic Car Accident

But Ye didn’t stick to recovery. Instead, he used that time away to craft College Dropout, making him a superstar in the process. He argues that if he didn’t have that time to himself, he would’ve continued to be a producer-for-hire, with countless phone calls asking for favors. If he hadn’t locked in right then, he would never have become the Kanye West we know today.

“It gave me perspective on life—that it was really now or 100 percent never. I think that people don’t make the most of their lives,” he argued. “So, you know, for me, right now it seems like it’s the beginning of me rattling the cage, of making some people nervous. And people are strategically trying to do things to mute my voice in some way or make me look like I’m a lunatic or pinpoint the inaccuracies in my grammar to somehow take away from the overall message of what I’m saying.”

Years after the interview, we learned that the car accident had an even deeper impact on Kanye West. In his apology letter back in January 2026, he shared that the trauma from the incident radically altered his mental state and led him to live undiagnosed with his bipolar disorder for years.

“That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” Kanye West wrote. “Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”