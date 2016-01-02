Coldplay’s New “Birds” Video Is a Kaleidoscope Dream

One of the highlights of Coldplay’s recently released farewell album A Head Full of Dreams is the peppy, new wave inflected second track “Birds.” Today they’ve released a beautifully retro video for it, helmed by crafty No Cameras Allowed director Marcus Haney. In it he band runs arounf California’s quirky manmade roadside attraction Salvation Mountain. Haney’s clip unfurls like a rousing high, all smiles and washed out, kaleidoscopic pastel colors, and it feels like a nod to the work of French director Stéphane Sednaoui, whose work on U2’s “Mysterious Ways” and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away” clips carried the same druggy, dreamlike quality. Watch “Birds” below and check out our chat with Marcus Haney right here.