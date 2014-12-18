Watch the Rap Monument in Full

Well, here it is. The Rap Monument, Noisey’s gazillion-rapper posse cut produced by Hudson Mohawke, is available for streaming in full above. It is dope as fuck.

Basically, what happened here is we asked ourselves: what would happen if you got a bunch of rappers together to make one dope, long-ass song? Not a freestyle, not a cypher, not one rapper rapping so long that you’d get bored. It would be sick, right? So, we teamed up with Hennessey to create a thirty-minute track that was the compiled result of thirty one-minute sessions from thirty different rappers, held in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York.

Read the full list of rappers involved (in order of appearance) below:

Pusha T

Bryant Dope

Go Dreamer

Retch

Nipsey Hussle

Problem

Danny Brown

Mayhem Lauren

Raekwon da Chef

Vado

​Kilo Kish

Flatbush Zombies

Renegade El Rey

Rockie Fresh

Pill

Bodega Bamz

Remy Banks

Killer Mike

Del Harris

YG

CyHi da Prince

Young Thug

Aston Matthews

Prodigy

SL Jones

Nigel Nasty

Bobby Creekwater

Action Bronson

Heems

Mike G

Yak Ballz

Zebra Katz

Two-9

Alexander Spit

ScottyATL

Da$h