Watch the Rap Monument in Full

Well, here it is. The Rap Monument, Noisey’s gazillion-rapper posse cut produced by Hudson Mohawke, is available for streaming in full above. It is dope as fuck.
Basically, what happened here is we asked ourselves: what would happen if you got a bunch of rappers together to make one dope, long-ass song? Not a freestyle, not a cypher, not one rapper rapping so long that you’d get bored. It would be sick, right? So, we teamed up with Hennessey to create a thirty-minute track that was the compiled result of thirty one-minute sessions from thirty different rappers, held in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York.
Read the full list of rappers involved (in order of appearance) below:
Pusha T
Bryant Dope
Go Dreamer
Retch
Nipsey Hussle
Problem
Danny Brown
Mayhem Lauren
Raekwon da Chef
Vado
Kilo Kish
Flatbush Zombies
Renegade El Rey
Rockie Fresh
Pill
Bodega Bamz
Remy Banks
Killer Mike
Del Harris
YG
CyHi da Prince
Young Thug
Aston Matthews
Prodigy
SL Jones
Nigel Nasty
Bobby Creekwater
Action Bronson
Heems
Mike G
Yak Ballz
Zebra Katz
Two-9
Alexander Spit
ScottyATL
Da$h