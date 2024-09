You really gotta give it up for Rivers Cuomo and the Weezers. The band continues to put out music after all this time, and they still look like a bunch of sweeties doing it. Like last night on NBC’s live sitcom Undateable where they came on to play two of their new songs, “Thank God For Girls” and “Do You Want to Get High?” Hopefully this means more upcoming TV appearances (who wouldn’t want to see Colbert grill Rivers right?) before they drop their new White Album April 1.