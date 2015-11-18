Relive the Fuzzed-Out 90s With Wizard of Love’s “A Stranger to You” ft. The Adam

Okay, so the 90s have been hip for a while now, which is both annoying and cool. Annoying: aren’t we all just a little bit sick of seeing dudes in dad jeans and sensible sneakers everywhere? Isn’t it about time we retired the Windows ’98 fonts and color schemes running amok on Facebook event pages? Cool: as much as a lot of 90s throwback stuff like that sucks, some of it is actually quite good—like Copenhagen-based psych/garage duo Wizard of Love.

Wizard of Love is a pretty new project. Created in November 2014, the duo (Emil Timmermann and Anders Hamann) has since put out a single called “In Your Mind” that premiered on DR’s P3 and P6 BEAT and has played a few live shows in Copenhagen and Aarhus. However, they’ve already managed to build themselves a notable reputation—as evidenced by their upcoming show as part of Copenhagen Psych Fest this week. Their latest video and single, “A Stranger to You”, ft. The Adam, makes their appeal pretty clear. The track is a hybrid of fuzzed-out guitars and dirty reverb, peppered with Timmermann’s vocals and clear lyrics that recall the signature drawls of British acts like Blur or Oasis. The video suits the mood, too: it’s a subtly campy take on the whole ‘rock star’ thing—complete with guitars letting out sparks, moody exhales of cigarette smoke and the dudes in the band glowing white and staring into the camera. In short: Wizard of Love have done the 90s pretty well—and proven it’s not time to retire the decade yet.

Videos by VICE

Keep your eye out for their upcoming EP, produced by Adam Olsson (Sort Sol, TGTB) and Sebastian T. W. Kristiansen (The Setting Son, Emma Acs).