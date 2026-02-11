The Black Keys Announce Peaches ‘n Kream World Tour 2026

The Black Keys are back, with another album (Peaches!, coming May 1) and a full book of headlining world tour dates in support.

The outing, dubbed the Peaches ‘n Kream World Tour, will see the blues-rock duo setting out from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on April 24. The band will then make their way across the continental U.S., hitting such major markets as Brooklyn, Vancouver, and Las Vegas.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 21: Patrick Carney (L) and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 21, 2025 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

European dates will begin August 28 in Paris, France and conclude September 15 in Istanbul, before resuming for a final run of North American dates. The tour wraps October 18 in Windsor, Ontario.

See the full tour routing and lineup info below.

How to get tickets to the black keys peaches ‘n Kream World Tour 2026

Black Keys’ Lonely Boys & Girls Club members will have access to the artist presale starting Thursday, February 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. General onsale will follow on Friday, February 13th, also at 10:00 a.m. local at Ticketmaster.

You can also get Black Keys tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino %

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/03 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater %

05/04 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium %

05/05 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium %

05/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre %

05/08 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort %

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount %

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount &

05/27 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater ^

05/29 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms ^

05/30 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms ^

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena #

06/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

06/05 – Calgary, AB @ Spruce Meadows – ATCO Field #

06/06 – Calgary, AB @ Spruce Meadows – ATCO Field #

06/08 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Resort ^

06/09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater ^

06/11 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe ^

06/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater ^

06/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds &

07/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Fest

07/19 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory &

07/20 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro – Outdoor Amphitheater &

07/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre &

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory &

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak Music Hall &

07/25 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre &

07/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The BayCare Sound &

07/29 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre &

07/30 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery – Lawn &

08/01 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront &

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &

08/04 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion &

08/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle &

08/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle &

08/28 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

08/31 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +

09/01 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy +

09/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS +

09/06 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium +

09/07 – Bern, CH @ Festhalle +

09/09 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +

09/10 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz +

09/13 – Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena +

09/15 – Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park +

10/10 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino #

10/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #

10/13 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre #

10/14 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre #

10/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre #

10/18 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor #

% = w/ Miles Kane

& = w/ Eddie 9V

^ = w/ Fai Laci

+ = w/ Robert Finley

# = w/ Jeremie Albino