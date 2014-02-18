M.O’s “For a Minute” Makes me Want to Be on the Playground

Street weaving in and out of jump ropes, high-fiving fit strangers and drinking drinks with straws are all included in the hyper-colour landscape that M.O’s new track “For A Minute” conjures up in my mind. The group have worked with both Black Butter Records and grime producer extraordinaire Preditah and have supported both Disclosure and Ciara, which gives some nods to the different directions that their future sound could warp toward. But TBH, would not be mad at all if every other song they made sounded sort of like this.