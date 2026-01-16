10 Biggest Resident Evil Requiem Features Revealed at the Resident Evil Showcase

The Resident Evil Showcase has revealed many of RE9’s new features and mechanics. Here are the 10 biggest Resident Evil Requiem features that you should know about before the game launches next month.

Resident Evil Requiem Features Revealed at the Showcase

Screenshot: Capcom

After months of leaks and rumors, Capcom was finally ready to open up about Requiem with the Resident Evil Showcase. The YouTube presentation lasted 12 minutes and showed off many new gameplay details about the upcoming horror title. However, the biggest Resident Evil Requiem feature is that it’s essentially two games split into one package.

Videos by VICE

Capcom promises two completely different games between its dual protagonists, Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft. As was leaked back in December, Leon’s gameplay section will be more action-oriented, like Resident Evil 4. Grace, in comparison, will be more stealth-based and will feature stalker sections like Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 or the Bakers in Resident Evil 7.

For your convenience, here are the 10 biggest Resident Evil Requiem features revealed during the Resident Evil Showcase:

Screenshot: Capcom

10 Biggest Resident Evil Requiem Features

Resident Evil Requiem has two story campaigns (Leon is action-heavy, similar to RE4. Grace Ashcroft is more horror and stealth, like RE2 or RE7).

Leon has a parry attack with a hatchet weapon.

You can choose to switch between third-person and first-person gameplay at any time.

Leon can take weapons off enemies.

A new RE2-based crafting system that lets you craft injectors. You can also collect infected blood to make new items.

Requiem has multiple difficulty modes. The Classic mode requires you to use ink ribbons to save while playing as Grace Ashcroft.

The Grace Ashcroft section has scarcer ammo. There is a bigger focus on running away from enemies or sneaking by them.

Gunplay has been refined and is the most intricate it has been in any previous Resident Evil game.

RE9 has a single unified story that has players switching between Leon and Grace.

The overall game was designed around tension and release. Grace Ashcroft sections will be intense, while Leon’s will give players more power to directly take enemies head-on.

Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay Is Inspired by RE4 and RE7

Screenshot: Capcom

During the Resident Evil Showcase, RE9 director Koshi Nakanishi revealed that the new game is a mix of two of the series’ most popular titles. Specifically, Requiem’s design borrows from RE4 and RE7. In a brief segment, the director gave a pretty interesting description of what fans can expect from RE9 gameplay-wise.

“In Requiem, you are playing completely different games with Leon and Grace. Grace’s parts are more similar to Resident Evil 7 or RE2. It will be really entrenched in the horror aspects of gameplay. Whereas Leon’s parts are closer to the thrilling tension featured in Resident Evil 4. Leon is more full-on action that doesn’t focus as much on the horror aspect.”

Screenshot: Capcom

Finally, according to Koshi Nakanishi, it was important for the team to be able to create two different experiences for players. As a result, the director says that Resident Evil Requiem has emotional range that the series has never seen before.