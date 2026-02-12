10 Fetish Categories That Blow Up Every Year on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is marketed like a beige-candle aisle. Soft lighting. Soft feelings. Hallmark-ad couples pretending they’ve never argued about where to eat. Meanwhile, an adult content platform called Clips4Sale says the holiday is basically the Super Bowl of “what if we tried something…else.”

According to C4S, overall sales routinely more than triple around Valentine’s Day, with the biggest growth in couples-related categories. Internally, they call it “Kinkmas,” because the holiday reliably turns into a shopping event for fantasies.

Videos by VICE

Here’s what fetish Categories spiked the most, based on C4S data:

Handcuffs: +483% Pantyhose: +409% Shoe Fetish: +344% Latex: +249% Sex Fight: +253% MILF: +232% Bondage: +216% Role Play: +204% Gender Transformation: +244% Pegging: +169.8%

Avery Martin at C4S doesn’t sugarcoat it: “Valentine’s Day is the single kinkiest day of the year, even if most people either don’t realize it, or won’t admit it. The mainstream media can pretend it’s all about romance and soft kisses, but our data show otherwise. Every year, fetish sales triple as couples seek out inspiration, education, and pleasure. We call it Kinkmas, the day everyone unwraps their secret desires.”

The interesting part here isn’t the obvious stuff. Sure, handcuffs, bondage, role play, pegging. That all tracks. The sneakier story lives in the “normal” categories that turn out to be fetishes hiding in plain sight. Martin points to shoes and pantyhose as huge growers, and that’s the tell. People don’t always think of those as kink. They think of them as part of the outfit, part of the plan, part of the version of themselves they put on for the night.

Martin also makes the case that Valentine’s Day comes loaded with built-in power dynamics. The red lipstick. The tux. The high heel. The suspense. The “I planned this for you” energy. “It’s a night of service and submission,” Martin says, where a partner’s pleasure gets treated like the main event.

C4S’s advice to creators is that the surge isn’t only single people looking for fantasy. It’s couples looking for permission and ideas. Or, as Martin puts it, swapping candlelight for candle wax, and the rose for a few thorns.