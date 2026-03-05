10 Most Expensive Pikachu Cards of All-Time

Pokemon cards have been a craze for many years now, uniting both Pokémon fans and eager TCG collectors and players alike. Of course, with the Pokémon TCG gaining popularity over the years and many sets or promos no longer being printed, certain cards have risen in value immensely.

With Pikachu being the mascot of the Pokémon franchise, it comes as little surprise that Pikachu cards are among some of the most appealing and popular cards on the market for collectors. There have been numerous Pikachu cards released in total, including special promos or collaboration cards, rare prizes, and more. Here are the ten most expensive Pikachu cards in 2026.

Note: The prices are based on PSA 10 market price, with prices indicated from PriceCharting.

10. China-Exclusive Pikachu Art Rare 172/151

PSA 10 – $1,912

151 is perhaps one of the most popular Pokémon TCG sets of all-time, featuring absolutely gorgeous artworks of the original 151 Kanto monster designs. However, the set also features some cards that have been exclusive to certain countries, such as this beautiful Pikachu art rare, which features an Ekans slithering by, Paras in the background, and a big lovable Gengar creating a spooky nighttime atmosphere.

As it is a chinese exclusive featuring Pikachu plus one of the other most popular fan-favorites (Gengar), the price and value equals a whopping $1912. Yes, that’s almost $2k for a single art rare!

9. Van Gogh Pikachu With Gray Felt Hat Promo

PSA 10 – $2,042

This card is quite a well-known promo within the Pokémon TCG community, and for good reason. This Pikachu is a special Van Gogh promo, mimicking the artistic style of the painter whilst still keeping that Pokemon flair. Priced at an impressive $2k USD for a PSA 10 grading, this artistic Pikachu card is among some of the most valuable cards available featuring the little electric mouse.

8. Pikachu Stamp BOX Beauty Looking Back Promo

PSA 10 – $2,633

This Pikachu card features a rather unique, distinctive art style that you don’t see every day in the Pokémon TCG – and it’s stunning, to say the least. Now in 2026, the promo card is valued at an impressive $2.6k USD in a PSA 10, after originally being released as part of a special stamp box collection set back approximately five years ago.

7. 1999 Base Set UNLIMITED Stamp Red Cheeks Pikachu 58/102

PSA 10 – $6,688

Base set Pikachu is a card on the wishlist of many collectors. And the regular Base Set 1999 Pikachu? Well, you can pick that up for a pretty low and fair price. However, other than the more common variant of the card, which features a yellow-cheeked Pikachu, the Shadowless variant features a red-cheeked print, which is considered rarer and more valuable in the collecting community.

However, if you stumble upon a Shadowless Base Set Pikachu with red cheeks and an E3 stamp on the bottom of the artwork border, you could be in real luck. PSA 10 variants of this card can fetch as much as $6.6k USD!

6. Pikachu Munch Scream Promo

$10,500

Another Pikachu card that puts a fun spin on artwork by mimicking the style and/or image of famous artworks is the Pikachu Munch Scream promo card, putting a fun, electric theme on Edvard Munch’s iconic work, The Scream.

This beautiful, colorful, Pikachu-inspired take on the artwork can sell for as much as a whopping ten thousand dollars, if you can believe it! There are also several other takes on this piece featuring different Pokemon – Eevee, Psyduck, Rowlet, and Mimikyu. If this one Pikachu is worth $10k, imagine the value a full set in mint condition could grab!

5. Pikachu Poncho Promos – Charizards, Rayquazas, Magikarp etc

PSA 10 – $9.2k (Magikarp), $10.2k (Rayquaza), $10.9k (Shiny Rayquaza), $12.3k (Charizard Y), $16.2k (Charizard X)

The Pikachu Poncho promos are easily some of the most popular and beloved Pokemon cards out of all set and promo releases over the year. It’s rather easy to see the appeal, too. They feature an adorable, chibi art style and feature the lovable franchise mascot, Pikachu, cosplaying as some of the other popular monsters throughout the franchise.

Each Pikachu Poncho card is considered to be worth a slightly varying price. There are over ten in total, with a mix of regular arts and full art prints. However, the most valuable items from the set consist of the Magikarp Poncho ($9.2k), Rayquaza Poncho ($10.2k), shiny Rayquaza Poncho ($10.9k), Charizard Y Poncho ($12.3k), and Charizard X Poncho ($16.2k).

4. Pikachu 20th Anniversary Festa Promo

PSA 10 $19,131

Sitting high within the most expensive Pikachu cards on the market in 2026 is the 20th Anniversary Pikachu Festa promo. This card features an absolutely gorgeous full art illustration of Pikachu plus the original three Kanto starters (Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle), leaping out of the frame in dynamic poses.

The card was released back in 2016 as part of Pokémon’s 20th Anniversary, printed in limited quantity. Of course, this means that over the years, the value of the card has only gone up, and now in 2026, it can sell for as much as almost twenty thousand USD.

3. Mario & Luigi Pikachu Promos

PSA 10 $13.7k (Luigi) & $20.4k (Mario)

In an exciting crossover between two of the biggest Nintendo video game IPs, the Pokémon TCG released these incredible Mario and Luigi Pikachu promos. Much like the Pikachu Poncho cards, these artworks are created in a bold, chibi style and feature Pikachu pretty much cosplaying the brothers, wearing their iconic hat, mustache, and overalls, as well as recreating iconic poses that the characters often take. The Luigi variant is worth approximately just under $14k, while Mario fetches an even higher price at just over $20k.

2. Pikachu Gold Star

PSA 10 $23,500

The Gold Star cards are some of the most sought-after cards throughout the entire Pokémon TCG, dating back to the EX series, such as Crystal Guardians, Delta Species, Unseen Forces, and more.

Specifically, these cards were unique as they featured artworks of the shiny Pokémon variants, marked with a shiny gold star stamp by the name, much like the sparkles of a shiny Pokemon encounter in the video games. The Pikachu gold star is a notable print, priced at approximately $23k for a PSA 10.

1. Pikachu Illustrator

PSA 10 – $16.492 Million

Last, but certainly not least, is the iconic Pikachu Illustrator promo card. The card, originally given out as a prize at illustration competitions in Japan, has been a rarity in the TCG community, with only one PSA 10 known in existence – the one previously owned by Logan Paul, of course.

This has been one of the most notable card sales to date, being handed to a new owner via auction for an absolutely enormous $16.4 million. Prior to this, the card (Logan Paul’s PSA 10, to be specific) gained notoriety for being worn around his neck on a gold chain during WWE WrestleMania, appearing on Netflix, and more.