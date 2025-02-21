10-year-old-boy-presumed-dead-after-second-crocodile-attack-in-2-weeks

Indonesia is home to some of the fiercest crocodiles in the world, with the country seeing more than 150 attacks annually. This puts Indonesia among the most dangerous places when it comes to human-reptile interactions. Sadly, two young boys have suffered attacks in the past two weeks, the latest involving a 10-year-old who is missing and presumed dead.

A week earlier, a six-year-old boy was also pulled into the water. An extended search yielded nothing, so it’s assumed he, too, has died.

Videos by VICE

A 13-foot crocodile was responsible for the most recent mauling. The boy’s friend was at the scene and watched his buddy get snatched and dragged into the current. That was the last time the 10-year-old was seen. The friend immediately notified the victim’s father, who attempted to search for his son with a speedboat but had no luck.

Crocodiles attacked and killed Nearly 100 Indonesians in 2024

Some deaths never get reported, but it’s estimated that Indonesia saw at least 92 fatal encounters with crocodiles last year and 179 reported attacks. The next closest in the entire world was India with 107 incidents and 40 deaths.

There was a 44-year-old woman who died from an attack in December. Another woman was bathing in the water in August when a crocodile emerged and mauled her to death.

It truly has become a war zone between humans and reptiles in the country. If you think I’m kidding, there was a group of villagers in 2018 who legitimately went to battle with crocodiles on a farm, killing almost 300 in total after one of their own was eaten alive.

Indonesia Created Their Croc Problem

In 2023, the BBC ran a story explaining why Indonesia sees the most saltwater crocodile attacks in the world and how there’s no way of stopping these unfortunate events.

Due to the destruction of these animals’ natural habitats from illegal mining, they have been forced to reside in areas closer to humans. Until that changes—and it likely won’t, according to the outlet—crocs will continue to wreak havoc.

Without any efforts to protect their habitats, crocodiles will have no other choice but to reside in the same areas populated by humans.

The government has done little to counter this concerning trend; in fact, mining has even increased. Indonesia’s war with crocodiles is likely just beginning.