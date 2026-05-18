15 Years After Launch This Survival Game Just Hit 70 Million Copies Sold

More than a decade and a half after its original launch, this indie survival game with a retro aesthetic is still going strong and just crossed a major sales milestone.

Terraria Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary With Huge Sales Milestone

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Re-Logic is celebrating 15 years of Terraria this month and the game has hit an impressive sales milestone just in time for the big occasion. To date, Terraria has now sold more than 70 million copies.

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According to the developer, more than 39.6 million copies have sold on PC, 10,7 million on consoles, and 19.7 million on mobile devices. Those are huge numbers for an indie game and players still seem to be connecting with the survival title as new content is patched in.

The player count for the last year alone peaked at 1.4 million with a daily average around 461,000.

As the team was celebrating the big milestone and anniversary, they also revealed some of what is in currently in the works for the game’s next updates.

“We are comfortable confirming that Crossplay is on deck soon… and that Terraria Updates will continue beyond 1.4.6/Crossplay… Beyond that, we have other plans and ideas that we will share when the time is right, but suffice to say that the world of Terraria remains and will remain vibrant and alive for as long as we have anything to say about it!”

The team also confirmed that more details will be coming soon about a Terraria Collector’s Edition that is being produced. Preorder details and a full product reveal are scheduled to arrive in June.

It sounds like there are no plans to slow down any time soon. Gamers who haven’t checked out Terraria yet can pick it up on Steam for just $9.99 if they are interested. The game currently boasts Overwhelmingly Positive review averages on Steam.

“Dig, Fight, Explore, Build: The very world is at your fingertips as you fight for survival, fortune, and glory. Will you delve deep into cavernous expanses in search of treasure and raw materials with which to craft ever-evolving gear, machinery, and aesthetics? Perhaps you will choose instead to seek out ever-greater foes to test your mettle in combat? Maybe you will decide to construct your own city to house the host of mysterious allies you may encounter along your travels?”

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Terraria and other indie game news and updates.

Terraria is available now on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.