PREMIERE: Lose Yourself in the Twisted Excess of ‘Collect,’ the Brand New Album from 18+

There’s a reason that 18+ are called 18+. Their music is intimately connected to all the best and most illicit parts of adulthood; their drawling lyrics and swathes of synth conjuring up the hazy afterglow of sex, and their rolling beats and colour-splashed melodies invoking the slow swirl of blunt smoke on a still summer’s day. In other words, 18+ make music that sounds like how you wish you lived your life every day; easy, sleazy and unapologetic.

Their second full-length album Collect, which we’re premiering exclusively below, dives into these themes quicker than you can press play. “Got red in your eyes when you feel alive,” raps Samia Mirza in “Wet Blunt,” her voice lilting into a slur over the sparse electronic beat, “you’re sick and soured, and you lick me up, give me pussy power.”

It’s not all about the highs, though—there’s a beautiful darkness and angst that simmers around the edges of Collect, occasionally cutting through the surface with a melancholic sweep of synth, or words delivered with a trembling falter. “Dinnertime and you’re on my mind, you probably always were,” raps Justin Swinburne, his voice breaking as if he’s in pain. “See I’m just tired and it’s been a while; I know you love me still.”

Listen to the whole thing below:

You can purchase the album from this Friday via Houndstooth.

