2 Teens Found Dead in JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Finally Identified

A months-long mystery has finally concluded. After two bodies were found in the landing gear of a JetBlue plane in January, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office told multiple outlets that they’ve identified the individuals.

After “extensive DNA testing,” the bodies were determined to be that of Jeik Lusi, 18, and Elvis Castillo, 16, the BCSO said.

Videos by VICE

The BSCO additionally stated that both teens were from the Dominican Republic, the local NBC affiliate reported.

The BCSO, however, did not provide details about how the teens wound up in the landing gear. Likewise, there was no information given about their cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is still gathering details, the NBC affiliate reported.

What Happened When the Teens’ Bodies Were Discovered

The situation unfolded on Jan. 6 when the JetBlue plane landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. During a routine maintenance inspection of the aircraft, the bodies were discovered.

At the time, sources told the local CBS affiliate that the “badly decomposed” bodies were both male.

At the time, JetBlue released a statement to multiple outlets that read, “This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred.”

Stowaways on Planes

The teens’ reason for being in the landing gear is unknown. However, Reuters reported that people attempting to stow away in unpressurized areas is not all that rare.

According to the outlet, many who attempt to stow away die due to hypothermia, a lack of oxygen, or being crushed by the plane’s gear. According to The Independent, out of 128 stowaway cases between 1947 and 2020, 75 percent ended in death.

Some have survived, though. Reuters cited four examples between 2014 and 2024 that saw stowaways survive their dangerous journey.



