AI Music and Influencer Culture: How Social Media Stars are Building Community and Spreading Joy Amid Ongoing Debate

There is no talking around the reality that AI music is very controversial right now. From Spotify trying to cull AI music on their platform to artists having fake songs published under their name, it’s a hot topic.

Despite this raging debate, some social media influencers are using AI-generated music to build their communities and spread joy. Take, for example, “The Professor” Nick Harrison, a comedian and former teacher.

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Harrison is also a member of the ‘GenX Takeover’ comedy troupe

With two million followers each on Instagram and TikTok, Harrison has built a big following on social media with music-related content. Specifically, he shares a lot of Gen X nostalgia and AI-generated mashups of popular rock songs rendered into different genres, and his followers are resoundingly thrilled about it.

While it’s currently unclear what software Harrison is using to generate these tracks, fellow TikToker NinaJammin is upfront about her use of Suno. In fact, she’s almost exclusively built her social media brand using the AI music tool.

On her page, what you’ll find as you scroll are clips and clips of Nina taking real conversations, mostly via text message, and turning them into songs. There are some very funny ones, like texts from her younger brother or some hilariously salacious ones from her BFF.

Nina makes it clear that she just wants to help people get a “laugh” with her Suno-generated songs

Then, there are more cathartic ones, like making an emo song out of texts from her “manipulative mother.” That track, which you can hear below, has even converted some haters. “As much as I hate AI,” one person commented, “this is a perfect use of guilt trip texts.”

To be fair, not everyone is a fan. Deathcore musician Sammy Slamdance recently published a video that ridiculed Suno after he said the company tried to sign him up for sponsored content. So not everyone is on board with this particular wave of content.

This brings us to drummer and Twitch streamer Seth Davis. The musician’s content leans more toward funny mashups, and his reaction to AI-generated genre switches. He also plays along with the tracks.

Davis started his streaming/influencer journey in 2017

So far, he’s amassed a following of over 5 million followers across , Instagram, and TikTok. In one video, he reacts and plays along to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” which you can see below. In the comments, one fan replied, “Sounds Phenomenal! Love yer drummin brother.” They then added, “I do find it a bit disturbing, though, how AI vocals can sound better than most of our best singers on Earth.”

There’s a lot of conversation, right now, around “AI slop” and what that constitutes. Some argue that if it was generated by AI, then it’s dangerous and it’s all slop. Others think it’s all fine, no matter what. That’s the new direction technology is going, so we can get on board or get left behind.

However, there are also more centrist takes, like “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” The idea that, if it’s not for you, that’s ok, because other people might get something positive out of it.

This seems to be what these and other social media influencers are proving. Mostly by just toying around with some AI music tools, they can grow their community, engage with their followers, and spread some positivity.

If you’re someone who enjoys working with AI music software and generating your own tracks, VICE and Noisey have a contest on the horizon that you might find interesting. Click here to get signed up for more info.