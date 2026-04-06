Apex Legends Map Removed by EA Due to a Gamebreaking Issue

Apex Legends just surprised players with the removal of one of the key maps that was being featured in the Aftershock event lineup. Luckily, there’s a popular replacement map arriving to fill the void.

Electronic Arts Pulls Storm Point Map Down

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

Apex Legends players have been enjoying the Aftershock event by battling it out on Olympus, Storm Point, and World’s Edge. Unfortunately, some gamebreaking bugs have been identified and the problem was serious enough that the team has temporarily pulled Storm Point out of the map lineup.

Videos by VICE

A typical map rotation in Apex Legends takes place at the start of the season and then again around the midway point. This change was unplanned and took place just two weeks after Storm Point had joined the lineup.

The developers shared the following message when the map was taken down:

“We are temporarily removing Storm Point from map rotation on all modes and will be replacing it with E-District (daytime) while we continue to chase a permanent fix for a crash occurring on specific devices when Storm Point is active. We will provide more updates on this matter once we have them.

Thank you for your patience while we made this change! If you had any difficulty getting into a match, you should be able to now.”

The one bright side to this turn of events is that fans are getting back the E-District map, which is a pretty popular option. This is the first time E-District (daytime) has popped into the rotation in 2026, which should be exciting for players who favor the map. It will be very interesting to see how much this change in the map rotation impacts the season meta and what sort of Legends end up getting a little bump in their pick rate now that Storm Point has been swapped out.

At this time, that’s everything that has been shared about the gamebreaking bug. There is currently no timeline for a fix and no news about whether the map will reappear in the lineup when the issue is resolved, or not.

Players should be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on the situation as it plays out.

Apex Legends is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. Season 28 is underway and Season 29 is expected to kick off sometime in early May 2026.