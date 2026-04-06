New RPG From Xenogears and Chrono Trigger Writer Gets Switch 2 Release Date

Games like Chrono Trigger and Xenogears helped shaped Japanese role-playing games in the 90s, and the mastermind behind these games’ celebrated narratives has his next game dropping in just a couple of months.

Masato KAto has a new game called Anoter eden begins

screenshot: studio prisma

Masato Kato is considered one of the all-time great Japanese video game writers for his incredibly influential work on 1995’s Chrono Trigger and 1998’s Xenogears, two games that are easy to find in most top 10 Japanese RPGs of all time conversations around the internet. Kato’s early career saw him work on some of the original Ninja Gaiden titles before having his legendary run at Square Enix where he worked on the two aforementioned masterpieces, as well as Final Fantasy 7, Final Final Fantasy 11, and Chrono Cross. Wanting to become a freelancer, Kato left Square in 2002 to continue his incredibly successful career working on the Mana series, and even briefly returning to Ninja Gaiden for 2012’s Ninja Gaiden 3.

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Masato Kato’s most recent RPG came in 2017, a live service game called Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space. The game was exclusive to mobile until it was brought to Steam in 2021. Now, Masato Kato is back with a new version of the RPG called Another Eden Begins.

another eden begins releases on september 17

Another Eden Begins comes to Nintendo Switch™ 2/Nintendo Switch™/Steam® on September 17, 2026! Check out the trailer featuring 19 playable characters, chain skills, and more!



Add it to your Steam® Wishlist now!https://t.co/saGGuUJIs8#AnotherEdenBegins pic.twitter.com/JGiyadt5bx — Another Eden Begins – Studio Prisma Official (@StudioPrisma_EN) April 4, 2026

On X, Studio Prisma confirmed Another Eden Begins‘ release date of September 17, noting that the re-released RPG will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. While it’s not officially being called a remaster, it’s safe to assume that this new console and PC version of Another Eden will arrive with some visual improvements nine years removed from its 2017 mobile release.

Studio Prisma’s post made sure to highlight that Another Eden Begins boasts 19 characters to play as, the same number that were playable in the original version of the game. While it was free-to-play on mobile, it’s likely that this new version of Another Eden won’t be, though the game’s prices or lack thereof on Switch and Steam have yet to be confirmed.

Since Another Eden Begins is technically a re-release, it’ll be interesting to know whether Masato Kato is working on an all-new game. The title of this re-release using the word “Begins” insinuates that Studio Prisma is planning on supporting it for a long time. Whether this means Kato will remain occupied creating more content for Another Eden or will be freed up to work on something new will remain to be seen. However, bringing Another Eden to Nintendo gamers for the first time is sure to make them hungry for more from Kato.