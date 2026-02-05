Everything We Know About Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3

Although there is no release date yet, development is progressing on the follow up to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and there are already some interesting updates on what the final installment in the FF7 remake trilogy will bring to the table when it arrives.

What will FF7 Remake Part 3 Be Called?

Screenshot: Square Enix

At this point, there is still no official title revealed for the final installment in the remake trilogy. Given that the first game was titled Remake and the second one was Rebirth, it seems highly likely the final game will follow this pattern and also be a “Re” name.

Some of the theories from fans include:

Reborn

Return

Reunited

Redemption

Reunion

When will FF7 Remake Part 3 release?

Screenshot: Square Enix

There is no release date for the third installment in the trilogy yet, but the first game released in 2020 and the second released in 2024. That sort of development cycle could lead to a launch window of somewhere around 2027 or 2028, but the team hasn’t made any promises.

Many fans have noted that a 2027 release would line up perfectly with the 30-year anniversary of the original Final Fantasy 7.

In late 2025 the game’s director has confirmed that “core game experience is almost complete” and that the team was moving on to refining and polishing.

Yes, There will be an airship

Screenshot: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth’s map really opened things up compared to the cramped corners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s setting and it sounds like the final installment in the trilogy will take things a step further.

Many fans were hoping that the Highwind airship would appear in Remake, but the developers opted to save the flyable airship for the final game. The team has already confirmed that the Highwind will be a major part of the game and that true free flight to allow the party to explore Gaia.

The early hints from the team seem to suggest that the aim is to add seamless transitions from ground to air exploration. This will be a big shift from the fast travel heavy Rebirth, so it will be very interesting to see if the game can pull it off.

Queen’s Blood is returning ANd THere will Be Snowboarding

Screenshot: Square Enix

Although the developers aren’t sharing too many details about the game yet, the team has confirmed that Queen’s Blood will be back and better than ever. The team hasn’t shared exact details about what is changing, but they did confirm that:

“Queen’s Blood is a very popular and beloved minigame, and I believe a lot of people are still wanting something like that,” Hamaguchi said. “I want to expand on Queen’s Blood so that we are enhancing it, and giving you a more powered-up version of it when you see that third installment… Queen’s Blood is still going to be available in the third installment. We just want to expand on it.”

In the same interview, director Naoki Hamaguchi also revealed that the snowboarding minigame from the original would be returning as much more than a minigame. Snowboarding is going to be incorporated into the story and its themes.

Who are the new party members?

Based on what we know about the original game, it seems highly liked that FF7 Remake Part 3 will add both Cid Highwind and Vincent Valentine as fully playable party members. The team has not confirmed these additions yet, but it seems like a safe bet that they will be added.

Some fans are also speculating that Zack Fair could return and join the party as another fully playable character. It does seem like Zack will have a major role in the final chapters of the story, but it’s unclear at this point whether he’ll be playable or just a supporting role in cutscenes.

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

So far, that’s everything that the team has shared about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. It seems highly likely that more details will emerge as the year progresses. Fans should be sure to keep an eye out around the early summer or late in the year (around The Game Awards 2026) for any big press conferences where a full trailer and reveal may make an appearance.

At this time, it seems like Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is in development for all of the major consoles, though there hasn’t been any confirmation about whether it will have an exclusive period or late arrival on any of the particular pieces of hardware.

The third installment in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy is in development and does not have a release window at this time.