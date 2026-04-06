7 Unexpected Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Pro Wrestling

Professional wrestling often gets glossed over and called a “cheesy” form on entertainment, viewed as a medium for children. However, that’s a common misconception. In fact, nowadays, there’s a large amount of fans that are adults. Whether they’ve stayed fans their entire lives or found it through social media, or streaming deals like WWE on Netflix or AEW on HBO Max, the demographics don’t lie.

There are also many celebrities you would never think of that are wrestling fans. Continue reading to find out some of the most shocking names.

Videos by VICE

1. margot robbie

Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood but before she was known for playing Harley Quinn in the DCU, she grew up a wrestling fan. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Robbie detailed her fandom and how it followed her into adulthood.

“As a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so, that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out of John Cena in his bedroom,” Robbie said. “So I slept in a room, for two years, with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room.

Sometimes I’d wake up in the middle of the night and then I was like ‘(gasps), Oh, it’s just John Cena. It’s okay.’” I remember thinking, if now that I’m going to work with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that gonna to be weird? And I thought I’m just going to keep that to myself. I’m not gonna tell him. That’d be a weird way to start our working relationship.”

The two actors crossed paths on the set of The Suicide Squad in 2021 as Cena plays DC character Peacemaker.

2. Danielle fishel

Netflix

Danielle Fishel, known to most as Topanga Lawrence from Boy Meets World, is always at wrestling shows. Not just the major companies either. In the 2010s she was often spotted at PWG events, so it’s safe to say she’s not just tied to one company. Having said that, a lot of her recent appearances have been in WWE as she has friends—like CM Punk and Danhausen—within the company.

3. Vanessa hudgens

Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens randomly appeared at an AEW event in support of Jade Cargill and her fandom hasn’t stopped. Now that Cargill’s in WWE, Hudgens has stayed faithful, often showing up at various WWE events and being pictured with WWE Superstars. After an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2024, Cody Rhodes called Hudgens to the ring where he was standing with Jey Uso. She got to do his signature “yeet” with all of them. At this point it’s safe to say Hudgens is a super fan.

4. Timothée Chalamet

WWE

Timothée Chalamet exposed his love of wrestling during the Marty Supreme press tour. In an interview with Cody Rhodes, he shared that the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view is his favorite and indulged in his love for Batista whom he worked with on the set of Dune. Chalamet grew up during the Ruthless Aggression era, crediting it for being the start of his lifelong passion for wrestling.

5. Freddie prinze jr.

WWE.com

If you’re a millennial or Gen Z, Freddie Prinze Jr. was probably a major part of your childhood/teenage years. From starring in franchises like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scooby-Doo! Prinze Jr. also had a hand in creating many memories for wrestling fans. That’s right, Prinze Jr. is a huge wrestling fan, one that worked directly with WWE on the creative team in the 2000s. Although he’s left that behind him now, he’s often critiquing the major promotions on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie. Not only that, he’s spent years trying to get his own promotion off the ground.

6. Matthew mcconaughey

WWE.com

McConaughey’s love of wrestling goes back quite far. It makes sense given he’s a Texan and the state has a rich history with professional wrestling, most notably because of the legendary Von Erich family. McConaughey has gone on record many times about his life of 1980s Texas wrestling in particular, but he’s a lifelong fan. He’s been spottted ringside at several WWE shows in recent years.

7. cardi b

WWE/Contributor via Getty Images

Beloved female rapper Cardi B is another name that might surprise most. In 2025, she hosted WWE’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Like many wrestling fans, she credits the attitude era for her interest in the sport. She’s cited Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge and Booker T as the stars she grew up fascinated by. After getting a taste of what it feels like to be in front of a wrestling crowd that rivals her arena tours, she’s expressed interest in being the next celebrity to step inside the squared circle.