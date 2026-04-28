3 90s Hip-Hop Artists You Might’ve Forgotten About

Everyone loves the ‘golden age‘ of hip-hop. However, when they talk about it, the artists they choose feel a little predictable. Of course, you love Tupac and Biggie. A Tribe Called Quest and Nas were great. G-Funk was an incredible era for West Coast hip-hop. But what about the lesser-known options in 90s hip-hop? What about the artists that don’t get talked about as much because they weren’t nearly as big?

Noisey has selected five rappers from the 90s that help explain why that era was so lauded. However, rather than go with your tried and true answers, we’re choosing artists who hardly get the recognition they deserve.

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Three Rappers That GO Undiscussed When Talking About 90s Hip-Hop

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Big Syke

People joke about how the Outlawz always sounded a lot worse next to Tupac. When they play “Hit ‘Em Up“, they’ll probably skip the supporting verses. However, Big Syke and his booming voice always made for an incredibly fun verse.

“I got keys coming from overseas/cost a n***a 200 G’s/I’m a street commando, Nino for example/This lavish lifestyle is hard to handle,” he raps on “Picture Me Rollin”. A good Big Syke voice was like watching a giant trample a city with his massive stomps. You can’t teach that kind of presence.

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MC Eiht

A lot of people might associate MC Eiht’s legend status to his voice acting as Ryder in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, the reason he got that and a role in Menace II Society was due to the strong discography he crafted in the 90s. As a part of Compton’s Most Wanted, records like “Hood Took Me Under” were masterful in their storytelling, placing you right in the heat of a potentially fatal situation.

However, it’s “Straight Up Menace” that remains his opus, thick with tension as he depicts a full life with tragedy looming at every corner. “I guess I’ll be another victim of the ghetto/Ain’t no escapin’, ’cause I’m way too young/Pops is dealin’, and on top of that got Moms sprung,” Eiht raps coldly.

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Big Noyd

Big Noyd was essentially the third member of Mobb Deep. On all of their most iconic records, he would always have a standout verse that would stand firmly next to Prodigy’s lyrical prowess.

“You know I flow, you know my steelo/Even pack my gat when I go to see my P.O./Jump out my hooptie, pass my gat and my lucci to my shorty/In case my P.O. try to troop me to the island,” Noyd raps on “Give Up The Goods”. Noyd effortlessly weaved in and out of rhyme schemes, making for flashier verses compared to Prodigy’s grizzled demeanor.