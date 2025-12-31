You Can Time These 3 Comedy Movies So That You Ring in the New Year With the Characters

Are you tired of spending New Year’s Eve watching Ryan Seacrest and whatever the hell it is he’s got going on in Times Square? Not really in the mood to hear Frank Sinatra sing “New York, New York” for the millionth time while a montage of drunk people kissing each other flashes across your screen? You can always get a little creative and throw on a New Year’s-themed movie to celebrate the occasion instead. Even better, if you time some of them just right, you can celebrate with the characters on-screen right as the clock strikes midnight. Here are a few of the more noteworthy ones you can try out this year (with instructions, of course).

3. THE APARTMENT

Billy Wilder’s classic 1960 romcom The Apartment stars Jack Lemmon as insurance clerk C.C. Baxter, who lends his bachelor pad to his bosses so that they can carry out their extramarital affairs discreetly. Baxter changes his tune, however, when he finds out that the woman he’s been pursuing (played by Shirley MacLaine) has been utilizing his apartment with the personnel manager. The climax begins at a New Year’s Eve party just before midnight, where MacLaine’s character learns that Baxter decided to quit the firm. If you start the movie at 9:58 p.m. without pausing at any point, the New Year will arrive just as the partygoers start singing “Auld Lang Syne.”

2. WHEN HARRY MET SALLY…

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star as Harry and Sally, respectively, in Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally…, released in 1989. The two attempt to be friends despite having wildly different opinions on men and women, and whether or not they can maintain platonic relationships. They eventually bond over their failed romances and end up falling in love with each other, with Harry opening up about his feelings for Sally at a New Year’s Eve celebration. Starting the film at 10:30:28 will sync up with the countdown to midnight during the finale’s party.

1. GHOSTBUSTERS II

The Ghostbusters get back to business five years after the events of the first film in 1989’s Ghostbusters II. This time, the team must investigate a river of slime flowing through the subways that appears to be linked to an increase in paranormal activity. They find out that the river flows to a local art museum and break in to save the city from the spirit responsible. Press play at 10:27:53 and the Ghostbusters will descend into the museum at midnight, just as Bill Murray says, “Happy New Year!”