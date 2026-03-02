3 of the Best Movie Soundtracks From the 2000s

The 2000s were rife with some great films, some not-so-great films, and some of the most iconic film soundtracks around. Many of those iconic soundtracks came from the great films. And while the following films may not have been the best of the decade, their soundtracks are still beloved for a reason. That reason is probably mostly nostalgia-based, but how many fond adolescent memories do you have of Dracula 2000 anyway? Don’t answer that.

‘Twilight’

The soundtrack for the first installment of the Twilight saga dropped in November 2008 and has been the backdrop for every fall season since then. Leaves start dying, the air turns crisp, and Blue Foundation’s “Eyes On Fire” begins playing out of nowhere. Furthermore, the soundtrack is one of the most successful movie albums in the U.S., earning a Grammy nomination in 2010. Paramore also earned a nomination that year for their contribution, “Decode”. It’s the soundtrack to a teen vampire movie, yes, but this album still holds up as a defining moment for the late 2000s.

‘Transformers’

Transformers came out in 2007, and the soundtrack pretty much serves as a time capsule of that year. Linkin Park’s “What I’ve Done” opens the album, while the Goo Goo Dolls contributed the song “Before It’s Too Late” specifically to the film. It also features the Smashing Pumpkins, Disturbed, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Armor For Sleep, and more. Meanwhile, Mutemath closed out the album by taking on “The Transformers Theme”.

‘Jennifer’s Body’

The Jennifer’s Body soundtrack is about as important to the 2000s as the Twilight soundtrack. They both make up the Hot Topic of movie albums, except Jennifer’s Body missed out on having its own Paramore track. Still, Hayley Williams contributed a solo song. But there’s no denying the power behind “Decode” and “I Caught Myself”. But Panic! at the Disco included “New Perspective”, which also appeared on their first album since the 2008 breakup. There’s Florence + The Machine, Dashboard Confessional, All Time Low, Cobra Starship, and Silversun Pickups also contributing, cherry-picking several artists from the Fueled By Ramen label. A quintessentially 2009 soundtrack for a quintessentially 2009 film.

