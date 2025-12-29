3 Popular Songs That Went Viral for the Wrong Reasons

These three songs went viral without a doubt, but maybe not for the best reasons. Some of them were memed to death, but have since remained in the cultural lexicon. Another quickly became one of the most disappointing viral songs of the year, if only because it sells the artist short.

‘Anxiety’ by Doechii

In their “17 Worst Songs of 2025” list, Paste Magazine named Doechii’s “Anxiety” as an entry. Surprising, considering her debut album Alligator Bites Never Heal won Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys. Doechii has proved herself to be a talented artist, so what happened with “Anxiety”?

The unreleased track initially went viral on social media after a snippet started circulating. Fans begged Doechii for the full version, and, following her Grammy win, she complied. The song sampled Gotye’s 2011 one-hit wonder “Somebody That I Used To Know,” but Doechii’s lyrics lacked her usual cleverness. “Anxiety” was technically an older song that Doechii never released. So, in comparison with her Grammy-winning work now, it didn’t quite hold up.

‘Photograph’ by Nickelback

Nickelback’s “Photograph” didn’t just go viral; it got completely turned into a meme. A cherished and culturally load-bearing meme, but a meme nonetheless. We’ve all seen the video: Chad Kroeger holding up the photo frame just like in the music video, but it’s been edited to have him singing “Look at this graph” instead. A long pause ensues as he stares, showing off his graph.

It’s been memed to hell and back, first as the initial video, then as still images edited with whatever anyone’s little heart desires. I’ve even seen handmade frames designed to look like Kroeger is holding up your precious family photos. Sure, it’s ruined the integrity of the original song. But the meme endures only because Nickelback says it can. In a 2023 interview with ETalk, the band revealed that they have the power to get it all taken down for copyright infringement. However, we continue to be blessed by “Look at this graph” because Nickelback thinks it’s funny. Everyone say thank you, Nickelback.

‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis

Similarly to “Photograph,” Oasis’ 1995 track “Wonderwall” became an enduring viral meme. Sometimes it feels like one of the earliest memes, originating in 2012 as the Scumbag Amateur Guitar Player. You know the type, the guy who brings his acoustic guitar to every college house party but only knows three songs. Request a different song, and he’ll shrug and say, “I don’t know that one. Anyway, here’s ‘Wonderwall’.”

Objectively, “Wonderwall” was a great song, continuing Oasis’ reign as one of the best bands in Britpop at the time. But it’s since been overplayed, and it serves as one of the first songs many amateur guitarists learn. Its easy chord progression makes it a good choice for early practice. But not such a good choice if there are people living in the vicinity of your practice space.

