3 Rock Songs From the 90s That Are Perfect for a Romantic Golden Hour Sunset

There’s a surprising amount of romance in 90s rock songs, but the following three songs are perfect for the quiet moments. Watching the sunset in the golden hour, when everything is held still, needs everything from slow ballads to something with a little more energy.

As a complement to these R&B tracks for sunset gazing, here are three rock songs that will definitely bring the romance.

“Into My Arms” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Nick Cave’s critically acclaimed, piano-based, possible break-up album The Boatman’s Call was a stark departure from his band’s post-punk signature sound. But it also included some of his most revealing and raw work at the time. The album came after significant life changes, notably the end of his relationship with PJ Harvey and getting sober, so it reflects a somber hopefulness for the future.

The album opener “Into My Arms” is one of the great romantic ballads of the 90s. Simple, mournful, and beautiful, it’s perhaps not the first thought for a sunset rock song. But its soft romanticism is perfect for those still moments when the world holds its breath.

“The Book of Love” by The Magnetic Fields

“The Book of Love” is another song that might not come to mind first when searching for romantic rock songs. It’s definitely romantic, but depending on what kind of rock you’re looking for, it’s a gamble. Similar to “Into My Arms”, this song is great for the quiet hours. The vocals almost become a relaxing drone, letting listeners drift within the simple images.

The lyrics are deceptively one-dimensional, but the depth of this song is in its simplicity. “And I, I love it when you give me things / And you, you oughta give me wedding rings” is pretty clear-cut, but there’s a deep well of emotion behind it. Each refrain reveals those emotions. From “And I, I love it when you read to me / And you, you can read me anything” to “And I, I love it when you sing to me / And you, you can sing me anything.”

“Everlong” by Foo Fighters

For a romantic rock song that’s a little more upbeat, there’s “Everlong” by Foo Fighters. Yes, it’s Dave Grohl’s divorce song, but “Into My Arms” was on Nick Cave’s break-up album. Stranger things have happened. Really, “Everlong” is about falling in love with someone quickly, easily, and completely to the point where your voices perfectly harmonize.

The chorus is where that fast and all-consuming romance ramps up. “If everything could ever feel this real forever / If anything could ever be this good again / The only thing I’ll ever ask of you / You gotta promise not to stop when I say when.” There’s an almost dangerous edge to it, but the thrill is ultimately worth it. Sure, it’s not a slow, romantic rock ballad for the quiet moments. But it is perfect for when the sun has finally set and the night stretches endlessly before you, full of promise.

