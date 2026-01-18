3 Signs Some of Those Pennies in Your Car Are Actually Worth a Fortune

The penny has spent years as America’s most insulted coin. It clogs cup holders, weighs down wallets, and inspires arguments at self-checkout. Then, all of a sudden and without ceremony, it stopped being made. And almost immediately, the smallest piece of U.S. currency turned into a headline-grabbing lottery ticket.

In December, a special auction held on behalf of the United States Mint pulled in $16.76 million, making it the highest-value coin sale ever conducted for the Mint. According to auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries, bidders spent four hours fighting over limited 2025 penny sets. The final set, number 232, sold for $800,000. That’s not a typo. That is a single penny set clearing the price of an above-average house.

These weren’t ordinary change-jar stragglers. Each set included a 2025-D penny from the Denver Mint, plus two Philadelphia-minted versions, one struck in standard metal and one in 24-karat gold. Still, the frenzy cracked something open. If pennies can suddenly matter, people want to know whether they’ve been ignoring a minor fortune.

There are three checks coin experts suggest before dumping your change into a Coinstar and moving on with your life.

The San Francisco Mint Mark: Older pennies with an "S" beneath the date were struck in San Francisco. Not all of them matter, but certain years count as serious key dates. A 1931-S penny sold for $18,600 in 2021, according to auction records, which explains why collectors still flip every old cent they find.

The Magnet Test: This one is quick and surprisingly revealing. A 1943 penny should stick to a magnet because most were made of steel. If it does not stick, it could be a rare copper version worth deep six figures. With 1944 pennies, the rule flips. If one sticks, it may be a steel error, and one sold for $408,000 in 2021.

The timing isn’t accidental. The auction landed one month after the Philadelphia Mint halted penny production following an order from Donald Trump, who called the coin wasteful.

The penny didn’t die with dignity. It went out controversial, expensive, and strangely mythic. Which means before you dump that jar, you might want to take a closer peek.