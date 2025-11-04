3 Signs Your Winter Libido Slump Isn’t Personal, It’s Seasonal

As we move into cuffing season, more people are worried about their dwindling libidos. (Yes, it’s a common winter worry.)

When the weather cools and the days get shorter, many of us experience lower energy levels that can naturally impact our sex lives. However, with this sudden energy shift, you might be concerned that there’s a deeper meaning behind your low libido.

Dr. Mindy DeSeta, PhD, sexologist at Hily Dating App, shared three signs your libido dip isn’t personal—it’s just the change in seasons.

1. You Feel Sleepier and Less Energetic

If your overall energy levels are low—not just when it comes to sex—odds are it’s just the time of year and not a lack of attraction to your partner.

“If you are currently in the blissful honeymoon stage of a new relationship, yet you are feeling more tired, less motivated, and far less interested in intimacy, blame it on the weather,” DeSeta says. “It’s biology, not personal. “

She adds that less sunlight can lower your body’s vitamin D production and affect hormones like testosterone, serotonin, and melatonin, which directly regulate your arousal, mood, and energy.

2. You Don’t Feel Sexy But Still Crave Closeness

If you still want to be close to your partner through cuddling and emotional connection, yet simply don’t feel “in the mood” for sex, the cold weather is likely to blame.

“It is safe to say that what you wear has a major impact on how sexy you feel,” says DeSeta. “Cold weather clothing typically means bulky sweaters, multiple layers, oversized coats, and definitely socks. When you’re constantly covered up, you lose touch with your body and its sensuality.”

Of course, it’s hard to feel sexual when you don’t feel sexy. A lack of confidence or empowerment can lower your sex drive.

Additionally, during wintertime, you might simply prioritize comfort over arousal—which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Cuffing season draws many people to seek warmth and companionship rather than passionate new flings,” DeSeta says.

3. You’re Less Active

Obviously, cold weather equals less time outside and more time bundled up indoors, which might mean you’re less active than you are during warmer months.

“Once the summer activities end, our physical activity tends to drop off as well. But this newly acquired sedentary lifestyle comes with its own side effects,” says DeSeta. “Physical activity increases blood flow, boosts endorphins, and supports healthy hormone levels, which are all crucial for a happy and healthy sex drive. When you’re cooped up inside, your circulation slows, your energy drops, and your body becomes less responsive to arousal cues and desire in general.”

Essentially, the less active you are, the lower your libido might be. But again, this doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed. Physical closeness can take on many different forms, from cuddling on the couch to watch a movie to giving each other sensual massages. Some acts of intimacy require less energy than others.