3 Things Every Zodiac Sign Can Expect From the First Mercury Retrograde of 2026

Are you ready for the first Mercury retrograde of the year? (I’m absolutely not.)

Wednesday, February 25, marks the start of Mercury retrograde in Pisces, which will last until March 20. This powerful, disorienting astrological event won’t conclude until the end of winter.

However, we’ve already been getting a taste of this in the shadow period, which will extend post-retrograde until April 9. So, if you’ve been struggling as of late, buckle the f—k up: it’s not going to get easier. But hey, it will ultimately help you grow.

The worst part? This particular Mercury retrograde in Pisces is far more powerful than your average (already catastrophic) Mercury retrograde.

Don’t be scared…just prepare yourself for some heavy yet necessary shifts. Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, detailed three things you can expect from the first Mercury retrograde of 2026.

1. Double the Chaos

You know the usual conflicts that arise during Mercury retrogrades? You know, small typos in professional emails, tech trouble, miscommunications…Yeah, well, you can expect them to be twice as complex (if not more) this time around.

“The emotional, mystical palace of Pisces is not an easy space for cerebral Mercury to navigate in the first place,” Tate explains. “The messenger planet is both in detriment and fallen in Pisces. Translation: Mercury is already uncomfortable and under-resourced as it navigates the inner currents of the spiritual final sign in the zodiac, before you add in the difficulties and mix-ups traditionally associated with retrograde motion.”

What will this look like for us?

“Delayed travel, grammatical errors, lost packages, and trains of thought…” Tate lists. “Offer yourself and others grace as we collectively move through this period of uncertainty, grief, and emotional turmoil.”

2. Increased Miscommunications

Miscommunication is always expected during Mercury retrogrades, but this one might take it a step further.

“Mercury is mute in Pisces and relies instead on its ability to feel and sense in order to process and understand,” Tate explains. “But speaking Mercury in Pisces is a virtually Herculean task!”

If you’re experiencing heavy emotions during this time (which is also likely, given Mercury retrograde’s tendency to stir up old wounds), you might want to pause, reflect, and process your feelings before speaking.

“Expect a heaping helping of verbal approximation and every form of miscommunication possible between the time Mercury stations retrograde on February 25th and when it clears its post-retrograde shadow on April 9th,” Tate adds.

3. Confusion and Blurred Lines

It’s difficult to find clarity during Mercury retrogrades. This is why many astrologers warn against signing contracts or making major commitments at this time. You’ll likely feel clouded, confused, and overall disoriented for the next few weeks or longer.

“When it rains, it pours—we have the planets of Saturn and Neptune virtually conjunct for the duration of this retrograde, blurring the boundaries between fantasy and reality,” Tate explains. “Don’t expect to be sure about much until the fog and haze clear later in the spring, when we get some distance between them, and Mercury enters Aries.”

As if winter hasn’t already been long, dark, and dreary as is…now, we have to deal with one of the most tense Mercury retrogrades.

My advice to you? Journal for clarity and avoid making any serious decisions until springtime. Or, in other words, hibernate.