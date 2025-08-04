3 Zodiac Signs Are in for a Lucky Month This August

Wondering what the stars have in store for you this August? Well, if you’re one of the three signs below, you’re in luck this month.

Leo, Taurus, and Sagittarius are in for a great month ahead—and for many reasons. Here’s what’s in store.

Videos by VICE

1. Leo

Leo, it’s your time to shine this month. The sun is currently in your sign until August 22. You know what that means? You’re in the spotlight, in your element. You’re aligned with the energy around you, and you get to be the center of attention. This makes August an excellent month for deep conversations, creative expression, and visibility. If you’re trying to, say, reach a larger following on your social media, this month is ideal for that type of exposure. Don’t hold back from sharing your art or business ideas or whatever else is brewing in that mind of yours.

Not to mention, you’re extremely lucky and magnetic during this time. It’s a great opportunity to call in what you desire. Are you looking for a new job? Get clear on what you want to do and how much you want to make. Are you searching for love? Write down the ideal characteristics you’re looking for in a partner, and don’t settle for anything less.

Then, go out into the world embodying these desires. Trust they come to fruition—that you will get everything you’re looking for. This positivity and aligned action will take you further than you ever imagined.

2. Taurus

Taurus, I know you love stability. (That’s coming from a Taurus herself.) This month, that’s exactly what you’re going to get.

August will be a grounding, peaceful time for you—one you can relax into as the summer gently winds down. However, as you begin to gain clarity on your needs and desires, it might require a deep level of self-reflection. You don’t need to make any sudden moves or decisions right now. All you have to do is listen to your inner voice and take note of thoughts or feelings that stick. Everything will feel lighter as the month progresses, so don’t panic if you’re emotional at times. This is a good thing, as it’s opening your eyes and your heart to your truth.

Additionally, like Leo, you will be ridiculously magnetic this month. Get ready for new opportunities and exciting surprises to knock on your door, but also prepare to work through old wounds or repressed emotions. Your ability to expand and evolve relies heavily on your patience and compassion toward yourself. Trust yourself and remain loyal to your own heart.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this month will fuel your sense of purpose and belonging. You might feel especially inspired to transform or expand your horizons, or perhaps you’ll be called to a new career path or opportunity. Whatever the case, don’t be alarmed if you’re especially energetic or ambitious during this time. If you’ve been putting off your dreams or goals, like traveling or even starting a creative project, you’ll likely find yourself pursuing them in August.

Not only will you feel inspired, but you will also feel optimistic about your endeavors. Just make sure you check in with yourself through the month, as you’ll want to align your actions with your intuition above all else. Plans might shift or change suddenly, but that will be for the best, and you will remain in control. Stay open to unexpected opportunities and karmic alignment.