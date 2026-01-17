3 Zodiac Signs Getting a Wake-Up Call With the New Moon in Capricorn

This weekend, on Sunday, January 18, we will experience the first new moon of the year. Occurring in the grounded, disciplined Earth sign of Capricorn, this moon will trigger important decision-making regarding career and self-direction. In other words, it provides the perfect opportunity to set the tone for the year ahead.

“January isn’t easing us into the year—it’s tearing things down and rebuilding them in real time,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer. “You can think of this New Moon in Capricorn as a total demo and rebuild situation.”

Videos by VICE

While everyone will feel the intensity of this new moon, three signs in particular will be forced to make serious changes. Are you ready for the first new moon of 2026 this weekend? If you’re one of the three zodiac signs listed below, you might want to prepare.

Capricorn

Capricorn, change doesn’t come naturally to you. You’re usually pretty set in your ways, unwavering in your views. However, with the new moon occurring in your sign, you might finally feel inspired to shift your focus.

“Your sign has emerged as ground zero for cosmic change this month, which asks a lot from you, Capricorn,” says Tate. “There is no rulebook or formula that will help you make sense of what’s ahead, so trust in the wisdom that you’ve built through experience to guide you into what’s new and next. You’ve got a good, sensible head on your shoulders, so don’t hesitate to take the reins.”

Tate recommends striking a balance between risk aversion and growth. Sometimes, you have to take steps forward despite being afraid.

Aquarius

Aquarius, now is the time to open yourself up to new opportunities or alternative perspectives. You’re not meant to stay stagnant. As a philanthropic sign, you can channel your intelligence, rebellion, and honesty for positive growth.

“While the star of the New Moon day might be Capricorn, the two weeks following thrust you into the spotlight, Aquarius!” says Tate. “All of our inner planets connect with shady celestial power broker Pluto in your sign over that time, ushering in a period of swift personal transformation that is typically tough for a fixed sign like you to handle.”

Pisces

Pisces, you might be a sensitive soul, but your strength is unmatched. You might find yourself with white-knuckles and a weary heart during this new moon, but if you can hold on just a little while longer, you’ll find some relief soon enough.

“With the ruler of the New Moon in your sign, Pisces, you can’t help but be swept up in the shifting social currents of the moment,” Tate says. “Saturn has been in Pisces since March of 2023, anchoring you to the ocean floor of your emotions and asking you to go deep, instead of floating on the surface of things.”

Yeah…those of us deep in our years-long Saturn Return already know this.

“The good news? This is the last full lunar cycle you’ll spend with Saturn in your sign, so gather up any treasure in that undersea wreckage and know you’ll come up for air soon,” Tate says.