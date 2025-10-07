3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Successful Musicians

Did you know that the deeply sensitive and nurturing water sign Cancer is known as the most successful zodiac sign in Billboard Hot 100 history?

That’s right: according to a report by online tarot reading platform Tarotap, artists with their sun in Cancer allegedly have spent more weeks at #1 than any other sign. In fact, the research found that they’ve accounted for 9.25% of all chart-toppers.

Now, if you’re into astrology at all, you might have assumed Leo would take the cake in this department, as they’re the natural-born performers of the zodiac.

However, Cancer shockingly came out on top.

Cancer Artists Outperform Other Zodiac Signs

Stars like Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and Don Henley are just a few examples of chart-topping artists with their sun signs in Cancer.

You might be wondering…what exactly is it about Cancers that helps them dominate in the music industry?

“Cancer’s emotional depth creates the kind of vulnerability and authenticity that makes timeless hits,” explained Echo, a professional tarot reader at Tarotap. “These artists connect with audiences through genuine feeling, not just performance.”

Other Chart-Topping Artists of the Zodiac

Cancer wasn’t the only sign that experienced chart-topping success. Just behind the water sign came Gemini and Taurus (and, shockingly, not Leo).

In fact, the three top signs—Cancer, Gemini, and Taurus—account for 27.34% of all No. 1 hits.

Why might this be?

“Cancer feels deeply, Gemini communicates universally, and Taurus grounds emotion in something tangible,” Echo said. “That combination creates music people don’t just listen to but also connect with.”

Are Leos Still Natural-Born Performers?

Somehow, the alleged performers of the zodiac ranked 6th among all zodiac signs.

Now, before speaking with Echo about this shocking revelation, my instant thought was that Leos might have the confidence and charm, but Cancers tend to feel and articulate their emotions more deeply—which makes for the best kind of art, in my opinion.

“Leos have the stage presence, but Cancers have the emotional honesty,” Echo noted. “Chart success comes from making people feel seen, not just commanding their attention. That’s where water signs excel.”

So, yes, Leos are still natural-born performers in their own right. However, their unique strengths serve them differently from Cancer’s. That’s the magic of different zodiacs—they all carry their own power.

Working With Your Sun Sign

Does this data mean you should give up on your dreams of becoming a chart-topping musician unless you’re one of the three top signs? Of course, not.

“This analysis is not about limiting what any sign can achieve. It recognizes the different ways each sign connects with audiences,” Echo said. “Water signs use emotion, air signs use communication, earth signs use consistency, and fire signs use passion. Success comes from understanding and owning your approach.”

In other words, understand and get in tune with your personal power.