3 Zodiac Signs That Will Have a Powerful Awakening During This Weekend’s New Moon in Taurus

The upcoming New Moon in Taurus will occur on May 16th, bringing a wave of groundedness and simple pleasures. This energy might feel intense, but it will also be a breath of fresh air for most of us.

“The exalted annual New Moon in Taurus always arrives at the height of spring in the northern hemisphere, with its abundant wild flowers and perfumed lush grass,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “This moon begs for us to be fully present with all the lovely tastes and sounds that abound for this yearly Maytime. Remember that Taurus rules the ears, mouth, and throat!”

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Here’s what you can expect from the New Moon in Taurus, as well as the astrology surrounding this particular New Moon.

Astrology of the New Moon in Taurus

According to Tate, “Venus and the Moon preside over this lunation at 25 degrees Taurus, as the queenly rulers by domicile and exaltation; the former from her peregrine place in social Gemini and the latter exalted in the fertile fields of Taurus she tills anew.”

“Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, attends this New Moon as its scribe and right hand, conjoined this lunation at 28 degrees Taurus, giving voice to the deeper personal messages being conveyed,” Tate explains.

During this time, you might gain more clarity as you slow down and open yourself up to new perspectives. Don’t be afraid to speak your truth.

“The meager degrees between the New Moon and Mercury also contain the infamous Behenian fixed star Algol, joining this star of the frighteningly powerful nature of Lilith and Medusa to the lunation, and promising heightened emotional and spiritual awakenings that may just begin at the end of a difficult conversation had honestly,” says Tate. “There is great catharsis in laying yourself bare… and how can one be proverbially naked with another if one can’t even be naked with oneself? Exalt your being and take up your space.”

Signs Most Impacted by the New Moon in Taurus

According to Tate, the New Moon in Taurus “will deliver us all into the future like a chrysalis promises the caterpillar dreams of its wings.” However, three zodiac signs in particular will feel this energy the most.

1. Taurus

The last few years have been a wild ride for Taurus. However, this earth sign will finally experience some well-deserved peace and harmony.

“Though you are perennially late to the party of change, you are finally adjusting to life without the disruption of the bull of Uranus in your china shop!” says Tate. “This is the first lunation in your sign without your chaotic former houseguest since 2018… remember, peace and ease look good on you.”

2. Gemini

Gemini can expect some deep personal revelations to surface during this time.

“The New Moon’s ruling queen, Venus, presently resides in your sign, and through your messenger god ruler Mercury, her decrees are duly relayed to us all,” says Tate. “You will feel this lunation deep in your subconscious, so get curious about the beauty of your many layers. With electric Uranus now transiting your sign, personal innovation is surely afoot.”

3. Cancer

The emotional and sensitive sign of Cancer will feel supported by this New Moon in Taurus.

“Every lunation affects you, but an exalted New Moon restores you, as you gently access the soft underbelly of this lunation through the sextile connection that your exaltation ruler, Jupiter, is making to this moon from its place at 21 degrees Cancer,” Tate explains. “You are allowed to feel good, even when you’re feeling a lot. It is your birthright.”