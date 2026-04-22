Taurus Season Is Here to Shake Things Up for These 4 Zodiac Signs

Taurus season has officially started, and we’re all feeling that sense of comforting, grounded energy it brings. However, the fixed signs in particular will experience the most changes during this time.

If you have any major placements in the following signs, expect to be propelled into the spotlight, even if you’d rather hide from the world. Here are the four signs most affected by Taurus season—and how they can navigate this time, according to an astrologer.

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1. Taurus

It’s only natural for Taurus to thrive during its own season. You’re the star of the show right now, Taurus.

“It’s your season, Taurus, which means changes are in store,” says KJ Atlas, certified consulting astrologer and astrocartographer based in Southern California. “When it’s your birthday season, you get a new Solar Return chart right around your birthday, which shifts up the energetic promise, leaving the previous year behind and opening a portal to the next year.”

Use your season as an opportunity to step into your authenticity and call in more aligned opportunities.

“I find that some of these big changes promised in the annual solar return often happen in the weeks leading up to your Solar Return, so Taurus folks can anticipate some shifts and a clean slate once their birthday rolls around,” Atlas continues. “What’s your greatest birthday wish?”

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you’re in for some much-needed self-reflection this season. But don’t worry: this will make room for blessings and opportunities.

“Taurus season is your sister season, meaning when the Sun is in Taurus, it has the best view of you, shining its light on you more than other signs,” says Atlas. “The Sun’s rays on your Scorpio placements can help you see yourself in a new light, helping you make changes to better yourself, your environment, and the people you surround yourself with.”

Much like the spring sun, it’s time for you to shine, Scorpio.

“The things you’ve been working on behind the scenes are ready to be seen,” Atlas adds. “While visibility might not be your favorite thing, lean into it this season. You deserve it.”

3. Leo

It’s time to consider your reputation, Leo. While you’re used to being in the spotlight, now is the time to ask yourself what you actually want to be known for.

“Taurus season brings energy that hits the more tender spots of your life,” Atlas reveals. “Taurus lights up your house of public image, reputation, and career, which can bring positive changes to your work life or illuminate a rough situation that inspires a change. If you’ve felt professionally stagnant, the next thirty days will stir things up, putting you on a necessary course correction.”

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, this Taurus season will be quite personal for you. Expect evolution and transformation, which might feel uncomfortable at times.

“Taurus season wakes up the most personal and private sector of the chart, which means the shifts and changes that happen this month will involve your home and where you live, your family, and your sense of roots,” says Atlas. “Tune into your inner world and pull back from the public eye. Use this season as a quiet, necessary reset to prepare you for the next chapter. Who are you really when you drown out all of the noise?”