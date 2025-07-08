4 1990s Hit Songs From Non Core Four Grunge Artists

When it comes to grunge music—you know, that dark, sludgy sound born in the Pacific Northwest—there are four bands that get the most press. They are: Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains. With songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Black Hole Sun,” “Jeremy” and “Rooster” it makes sense. Those four really stood out.

But there were a slew of other grunge bands that made waves around Seattle and the surrounding area back in the 1990s. Grunge groups that even garnered attention on a national or international stage. Here below, we wanted to explore four songs from four bands that were outside the non core four listed above. These are their standout tracks.

Videos by VICE

“Nearly Lost You” by Screaming Trees from Sweet Oblivion (1992)

While the Mark Lanegan-led group Screaming Trees were one of the most well known grunge groups of their era, the band was not considered one of the core four. Still, their track “Nearly Lost You” was one of the most prominent songs of the entire grunge era. Included on the soundtrack for the movie, Singles, the song helped that record go platinum. It was also included on the band’s 1992 LP, Sweet Oblivion, which was the group’s best-selling album. On it, Lanegan sings gruffly about the difficulty of love.

Play video

“Touch Me I’m Sick” by Mudhoney (Single, 1988)

The entire grunge movement owes Mark Arm a debt of gratitude. Without his sarcastic, sardonic style, the musical style may never have gotten off the ground. First, he made an impact with his band Green River, then it was with Mudhoney. That band’s single “Touch Me I’m Sick” was recorded by Jack Endino and released as Mudhoney’s debut single on the label Sub Pop in 1988. It’s the perfect grunge song, asking for closeness but admitting illness.

Play video

“Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog from Temple of the Dog (1992)

When burgeoning grunge star Andrew Wood died of a drug overdose, his former close friend and roommate Chris Cornell knew he needed to act. So, he created Temple of the Dog, a tribute band for the fallen Wood. The result was a supergroup that included Cornell, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and others. And that band’s most significant hit was “Hunger Strike,” a swelling song that featured both Cornell and Vedder as lead vocalists.

Play video

“River of Deceit” by Mad Season from Above (1995)

Speaking of supergroups, in 1995 there was another one that released its debut LP. Mad Season, which included McCready, vocalist Layne Staley and drummer Barrett Martin, only dropped one LP while together, but it was a doozy. And the record included the self-aware, drug-addled song “River of Deceit,” on which Staley sings about his drug addictions and his hope for love. The Alice in Chains vocalist is sublime on this song and proves why he is one of the most significant singers of the 1990s.

Play video

Photo: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images