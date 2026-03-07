4 Artists To Listen to if You Love J. Cole

Some people will never stray too far from their ‘Big 3‘ in hip-hop. Between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, the musical diet is tried and true, if not extremely limited. However, with Cole’s wishy washy demeanor about releasing new music in the future, eventually, his diehard fanbase will need to find some new favorites. But who could possibly fill such massive shoes as Cole becomes a little more reserved with his verses and projects?

With a massive hip-hop ecosystem to choose from, Noisey has selected four ideal artists that could scratch that itch for new J. Cole. Each artist will have the homely, relatable demeanor and some of the rapping style and capability that the Born Sinner rapper possesses. In the search for likeminded artists, maybe you could find a new favorite rapper along the way.

4 Artists You Should Listen to if You Want More Rappers Like J. Cole

Everyone on Dreamville

Cole has set up his label in a way where you can never have a lack of artists like the Fayetteville rapper. His earliest friends and signings, Bas, Cozz, and Omen, rap with a similar meat-and-potatoes delivery. Moreover, JID and EARTHGANG might perform some lyrical acrobatics but they’re also homegrown and home-cooked in a way classic J. Cole emulates. Mix Lute into the fold with his “Dollar And A Dream” songwriting, there’s no shortage of Cole in some sense across the label.

Chris Patrick

An amalgamation of all of J. Cole’s best traits as an artist, Chris Patrick weaves thematic poignancy with fierce bars. There’s an undying hunger that’s refreshing in a game where rappers are increasingly blasé about where they stand on the food chain. “I don’t know excuses, all I know is I got a will to work/Only way I lose is if these motherfuckers kill me first,” he snarls. Hip-hop might just be a money grab for a lot of artists— Chris Patrick isn’t one of those rappers.

Marco Plus

Some people think J. Cole is at his best when he’s simply barring out. Forget the thoughtful concepts and bigger themes for a moment. What about just plain lyrical exercise? Marco Plus fills this void effortlessly, especially on records like “Jamal Crawford”. He raps like he’s trying out new moves on the basketball court in the humid South. “Trying to feed my daughter, same time, I’m tryna feed the market/The people’s artist, trying to make it big and be the largest,” Marco grunts. This is the kind of energy J. Cole was aiming for during his early days with The Warm Up.

Saba

Perhaps J. Cole’s greatest quality as an artist is his earnestness. He’s wholeheartedly himself, the everyman who isn’t that disconnected from you or me. Additionally, he has the capacity to challenge his listeners on how they perceive the world around them. The Chicago-bred Saba has done a lot of the same across his strong career.

Take CARE FOR ME, where he gracefully navigates the effects of grief and inner-city violence into one of the most impactful rap albums of the 2010s. Additionally, records like “Papaya” will match J. Cole’s resolve of material not meaning as much in the grand scheme of things. Saba operates at an intimacy that’ll make any fresh listener an immediate fan.