4 Rappers From the 2000s Who Deserve a Major Comeback

2000s Nostalgia is at an all time high right now. Everybody wants a taste of the aughts, how to repurpose Bush era maximalism as we circle the drain of a recession and potential war. Contrary to popular belief at the time, hip-hop was in a great place at the time too. To make up for the West Coast quieting down, the south emerges as a new titan. Rappers from Houston to Atlanta to Florida to the Memphis depict what the genre could sound like in different parts of the country. Additionally, Chicago makes their mark even further as guys like Common and Kanye cement themselves as greats.

Hip-hop was at another commercial peak, with these regions and New York still having a primary voice. Most of the rappers that were actually good managed to stick around today. Even if they’re quieter veterans in the industry, people still firmly respect them and can call on them accordingly. However, what about the rappers that had their peak but never remained prominent heading into the following decades? Shouldn’t they get a reexamination as new generations fawn over the 2000s? Here’s a few different options for artists that should make their proper comeback.

Four 2000s Rappers Who Could Come Back in Today’s Climate

Trina

If anybody should be prime for a big comeback from the 2000s, it’s Trina. The women in hip-hop are more prevalent than ever. There’s more real estate for them to operate rather than exist in tandem or in contrast to a man on a record. Additionally, it’s not complete pop rap either. There’s not a bunch of Doja Cat or any number of Megan Thee Stallion’s attempts at crossovers.

Instead, female rappers lead with the same gruff intensity or sleek style that the dudes can. That’s where a Trina comeback could come into play. She’s already handed the keys to Latto, she could easily find herself on another booming Atlanta record. Similarly, she could hand the keys off to the hottest female rapper in the world right now, Glorilla. In a bold turn, though, Trina could turn her attention to the newest crop of new artists like Anycia or Spook.

Mike Jones

Mike Jones is probably the truest example of a good rapper who vanished off the face of the planet. He hasn’t released an album since 2009 with The Voice, a mild followup to his debut album. Then, he took a hiatus because of financial disputes with his label. However, the departure made people cool significantly on the Houston rapper. Singles here and there have led to mostly crickets.

However, three months ago, Mike Jones appeared on LaRussell’s Backyard Residency, where he performed his two massive hits “Back Then” and “Still Tippin” with a beaming smile on his face. It proved immediately that he deserves a real comeback with people. His energy is extremely contagious and there’s a reality he appears on a record with BigXthaPlug. Or maybe the call and response with his name really sticks with the newer generations.

At the absolute worst, Mike Jones is more than worthy to at least be around with the other veteran rappers working in Texas. He could easily re-cultivate his audience and work within the Houston circuit like Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Sauce Walka, and That Mexican O.T.. Regardless, Mike Jones should get another crack in hip-hop.

Young Dro

Young Dro is the big asterisk on this list. He did cross over prominently in the early 2010s with “FDB.” Additionally, he’s slated to be on Metro Boomin’s upcoming album Futuristic Summa. It’s very plausible that Dro can come back into the good graces of other southern rappers.

However, I think it shouldn’t stop at token features. He should tap in with Atlanta’s Mexikodro, Tony Shhnow, or Zukenee. Producers should go out of their way to let Young Dro bless their records. Even deep into his career, he’s still one of the most imaginative rappers in how he describes people, places and objects. Take “Fresh” in 2006, where he says he wants the Chevy Tahoe to be painted the color of Snapple or that his ice is colorful like Barney and Teletubbies. If anyone deserves a more formal comeback, it’s Young Dro.

Devin the Dude

Stoner rap and rappers who make music about mundanity will always be treasured. Curren$y made his empire off of weed smoke, gorgeous vintage rides, and various side missions. Wiz Khalifa still sticks around today because people love his adoration for bud and ordinary flexing. Newer artists like Larry June follow in these footsteps too but in more organic terms.

All of this inevitably traces back to Devin the Dude and his “doobie ashtray.” Starting off in the mid 90s with Scarface and making his mark at the end of the decade with The Dude, I largely associate Dev with the 2000s stoner flicks, like hip-hop’s Cheech and Chong. Consequently, with the right connections, he could easily slot into the pocket Curren$y carved for himself in the 2010s.