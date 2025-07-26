Freddie Gibbs Seemingly Disses One of His Old Collaborators on New Album ‘Alfredo 2’

Freddie Gibbs has never been afraid to address people he’s beefing with on records. It used to be Young Jeezy back in the day, arguing over label disputes. He used to jab at Benny the Butcher in a hot feud that ended in physical altercations. Nowadays, he has a few different people he intends on addressing on wax. What better way to do it than on Alchemist production? Moreover, Gibbs has issues with one of his former collaborators and is seemingly dissing them on a new song.

Recently, Freddie and Alchemist released Alfredo 2, the hotly anticipated sequel to their 2020 collab album. On one of the records, “Gas Station Sushi,” he seemingly takes a shot at an artist he used to work with, legendary New Orleans rapper Curren$y. There, he raps, “Could’ve ran that Fetti by myself, bitch, I’m the best with AI, yeah/Bitch, keep it G, we like on part three, n***a, uh/Go start a Chevy up, don’t start me, n***a.”

Freddie Gibbs Takes a Shot at Curren$y on New Album

Evaluating the sneak diss requires a bit of context. The pair have been collaborators for years now, “Scottie Pippens” being their most iconic work together on Curren$y’s mixtape Covert Coup. This fan favorite sparked enough interest for the pair to get together with Alchemist again for an entire project. They join forces to release Fetti in 2018, one of the more underrated releases that year. Add that to Spitta’s general penchant for Chevy cars, all signs point to Freddie dissing the Pilot Talk rapper.

Curren$y isn’t the only one Gibbs made a point of dissing. On Lavish Shots, he aims at Gunna and internet personality DJ Akademiks. “I’m still gonna squeeze Akademiks titties, that fat bastard,” Freddie raps. “Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard.”