4 Simple Dating Rules for People Who Catch Feelings Too Quickly

You know that feeling when a date goes well, and your brain immediately starts acting like it’s in a relationship. You’re not even delusional, you’re just hopeful. Then the other person hits you with a two-day lag and a “haha yeah totally,” and you remember you made that all up in your head.

SELF recently highlighted a strategy that’s getting labeled “detachment dating,” which sounds cold until you read what it is. “Detachment sounds a little too aloof, but what it actually means is very healthy,” matchmaker and dating coach Blaine Anderson said. The idea isn’t to act distant. It’s refusing to emotionally move in before you have proof you’re even invited.

Anderson’s point is that modern dating makes it easy to over-invest early. “Dating apps and social media make it really, really easy to overinvest too soon,” she said. You can scroll through someone’s LinkedIn, creep their friends, map their entire personality based on three photos and one prompt, then feel attached to the version you invented. “You create this concept of who they are, but none of this is rooted in reality,” she said. That’s how people end up accepting crumbs, chasing mixed signals, then acting shocked when it ends exactly how it began.

A Simple Dating Rule for People Who Catch Feelings Quickly

The trick, if you get attached quickly, is to simply treat early dating like data collection. You stay present, you enjoy it, you flirt, you show interest. You also keep your feet on the ground. You match what’s happening, not what you hope is happening. You let consistency earn access to your big feelings, not lusty chemistry.

Here are a few ways to do it without turning into a robot.

Keep your calendar intact. Don’t cancel your plans for someone you barely know. Offer times that work for you. Match the pace. Don’t sprint ahead with constant check-ins or grand gestures when they’re giving you “sometime next week.” Save the deep stuff. Vulnerability has a place, and it’s not date two with a stranger who might disappear. Watch actions, not potential. Make them show you what they do, then decide what you want to do.

Anderson’s point was simple. “What practicing detachment in relationships teaches is not putting somebody who’s effectively a stranger before or ahead of your needs, wants, and priorities.”

That’s the real win here. You can still be romantic. You can still be hopeful. You just stop handing the steering wheel to someone who hasn’t even proved they can show up on time.