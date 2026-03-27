Fetty Wap Drops Unexpected Interpolation of Cranberries Classic on Post-Prison Album

Fetty Wap and The Cranberries is the crossover we didn’t know we needed. On his new album Zavier, he shares “Fool For You,” which interpolates The Cranberries’ classic “Linger.” Fetty’s version is a softer, R&B-forward rendition set to sparse snaps and jittering hi-hats. “You know I’m such a fool for you/you got me wrapped around your finger,” he sweetly croons, channeling his inner Dolores O’Riordan.

This marks the first album for the New Jersey hitmaker since he was arrested in 2021 for drug trafficking. He was sentenced to six years in prison in 2023 and was released in January. In a press statement, Fetty Wap describes the new record as the same ol’ artist we’ve come to love, but a bit more grizzled. Moreover, he shared that he wrote many of the songs while in solitary confinement for six months.

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“Even in difficult environments, creativity never leaves you; music was still a way for me to express myself. I’ve had time to reflect, grow, and really think about the kind of artist and man I want to be moving forward. The music still has the energy people know me for, but there’s also more honesty and perspective in it now,” Fetty said in the statement.

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Fetty Wap Shares His First Album Since His Prison Sentence

The “679” crooner owes a lot of his ability to endure his prison sentence to exercising. In a January conversation with VIBE, he detailed the regimen that helped him gain 85 pounds. “I like the feeling of the aftereffect of working out,” Fetty said. “It’s more of an ‘I did something.’ I used to always tell myself, ‘If I could just take an hour out of my day just for self-care’ … It’s a discipline routine. I went to prison like 140 lbs. I came home at like 225.”

In addition to the physical, though, Fetty Wap also needed to keep his mental health in order. On that note, he credited 50 Cent for helping him out when he needed it. “50 did a lot for me,” he told The Breakfast Club. “From day one, it was like he reached out like, ‘Yo, whatever you need, just holla at me.’ And then [he asked], ‘Where’s this money going?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I ain’t used to that. It’s always the other way around.”

Ultimately, 50 just wanted Fetty Wap to “stop f**king up” and focus on how he got famous in the first place. “All the way down to the time I’m about to come home. He said, ‘Yo, how you getting home?’ and stuff like that. If anything, like, as far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest,” he added.