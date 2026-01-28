Fetty Wap Shares How He Gained 85 Pounds in Prison (And the Rapper Who Helped Him Through His Sentence)

It’s hard to take anything positive out of the dehumanization that comes from being in prison. The horrifying labor laws, the quality of food, and some of the most inhumane treatment—it’s brutal living. Having your freedom taken away is horrifying in this way. However, for Fetty Wap, despite all of the negatives, he was able to get one positive out of his unfortunate prison sentence: a renewed health regimen.

In a January 2026 conversation with Amber Corrine for VIBE, he candidly opened up about how he spent four years of his six-year sentence in prison. The New Jersey rapper detailed that despite the horrible hand he was dealt, he gained a healthy amount of weight through his workout routine. Ultimately, Fetty Wap stuck to a regular rotation of calisthenics. Everything from your basic pushups and squats to your more intensive set of pull-ups and lunges. In committing just a small portion of his day to something productive, he slowly felt better, even in such an environment.

“I like the feeling of the aftereffect of working out,” Fetty told Corrine. “It’s more of an ‘I did something.’ I used to always tell myself, ‘If I could just take an hour out of my day just for self-care’ … It’s a discipline routine.”

Fetty Wap Explains How He Improved Himself While in Prison

All in all, the “679” crooner gained a staggering 85 pounds by the time he finally came home. “I went to prison like 140 lbs. I came home at like 225,” Fetty shared. “So, it was a discipline for me to get there. I had it in my head, like, I want to see what I look like like this.”

In addition to consistent physical training, Fetty Wap credited 50 Cent for helping him mentally. He spoke to The Breakfast Club upon his release from prison, where he shared how 50 looked out for him in various ways. “50, so I don’t even know where to start with him. 50 did a lot for me,” Fetty said. “From day one, it was like he reached out like, ‘Yo, whatever you need, just holla at me.’ And then [he asked], ‘Where’s this money going?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I ain’t used to that. I’m used to, it’s always the other way around.”

Apparently, there were no hidden ulterior motives either. All he really wanted from Fetty Wap was to “stop f**king up” and continue making music. “It was nothing. Like, hey, whatever I needed, he was right there. He answered the phone. He didn’t shy off,” Fetty continued. “All the way down to the time I’m about to come home. He said, ‘Yo, how you getting home?’ and stuff like that. If anything, like, as far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest.”