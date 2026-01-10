Fetty Wap Explains How 50 Cent Helped Him While He Was in Prison

For years, we’ve been used to hearing how 50 Cent antagonizes people. He often thrives on trolling and beefing with other rappers. However, he’s also been known to show his softer side. 50 stopped beefing with guys like Fat Joe and Jadakiss, after all. Additionally, he’s also helped people when they’ve been in tight spots. Take Fetty Wap as an example, who recently revealed that when he was at his lowest, the G-Unit rapper stood by him behind the scenes.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the New Jersey rapper opened up about the support 50 Cent provided. Fetty had been in prison for almost three years on a six-year prison sentence when he was released earlier this year. During his incarceration, 50 made it a point to help Fetty Wap by any means necessary. When monetary assistance came into the picture, he didn’t quite know how to process it.

Videos by VICE

“50, so I don’t even know where to start with him. 50 did a lot for me,” Fetty said. “From day one, it was like he reached out like, ‘Yo, whatever you need, just holla at me.’ And then [he asked], ‘Where’s this money going?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I ain’t used to that. I’m used to, it’s always the other way around.”

Fetty Wap Reveals How 50 Cent Held Him Down During His Last Prison Bid

A more cynical person would easily ask why 50 decided to help. What was his motive? What did he want? However, Fetty candidly explained that the “Many Men” rapper didn’t really want anything. Instead, the support was pure, constantly showing up to check in on the “Trap Queen” crooner throughout his sentence.

“It was nothing. Like, hey, whatever I needed, he was right there. He answered the phone. He didn’t shy off,” Fetty Wap explained. “All the way down to the time I’m about to come home. He said, ‘Yo, how you getting home?’ and stuff like that. If anything, like, as far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest.”

It wasn’t just moral and financial support on 50 Cent’s end. He also told Fetty Wap that he needed to get himself together and continue making music. “‘Hey, yo. Yo, stop f**king up,’” Fetty laughs as he recalls what 50 told him. “‘Should have never stopped making music. Like, you should have kept going hard.’ That’s 50. He gonna say what he want to say. He ain’t got no filter.”