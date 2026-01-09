‘I Think He’s Got Eight New Beefs’: Fat Joe Explains Current Relationship With 50 Cent After Past Beef

Why does anyone beef with 50 Cent? He barbs back and forth with seemingly everyone, one of hip-hop’s biggest antagonists. Sometimes, you would end up in his crosshairs just by mere association. If you’re cool with one of his enemies, you’re liable to get trolled by the G-Unit leader. Eventually, you would think people would stop responding to 50, knowing how he is. But everyone always falls into the trap, and the beef hardly seems to die. Fat Joe knew this personally during his problems with him back in the day. Now that he’s cool with 50, he’s reflecting on why they were beefing in the first place.

Speaking with Sherri Shepherd on her talk show, Joe opened up about 50 FaceTiming his son, Joey Jr., who was born with Down Syndrome and diagnosed with autism. As Shepherd admired the tender moment, Fat Joe revealed that it was actually 50 Cent’s idea to reach out.

“50 asked for him! We were at the game, courtside,” Joe recalled. “50 like, ‘Yo, let me speak to Joey. Let me see Joey.’ And Joey, you know, he’s nonverbal, he can’t walk, but Joey’s got his own phone. So, we hit him up… 50 Cent like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Joey? What’s going on, man?’ That’s really cool.”

Fat Joe Opens Up About Squashing Beef With 50 Cent

Then, Shepherd quipped that Joe seemed like the only one who had ever truly squashed a problem with 50 Cent. Typically, someone will wave the white flag, and things become amicable again, or it never actually ends. Joe is aware of this, considering he saw it firsthand and the fact that he beefed with 50 due to his allegiance to Ja Rule. “I’ve never seen this guy not have beef… every day!” Joe laughed. “I think he’s got eight new beefs.”

Nowadays, Fat Joe is raking in the dough from his podcast with close friend and New York rap legend Jadakiss. With the series eventually coming to Netflix, Sherri Shepherd naturally inquired if 50 Cent was coming on board. Joe notes that he’s already had two of 50’s friends on so it would be perfect timing.

“One million percent. 50 Cent is scheduled on the podcast. 50 Cent is family, you know what I mean?” Fat Joe said. “We just had Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, like, they family with us. And thank God. We gotta show the youth that you can come together—that was a nasty beef—but you can come together afterwards and actually be grown men and show each other love. I got love for 50.”