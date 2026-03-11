4 Songs That Deserve a Spot on the ‘Knight of Seven Kingdoms’ Soundtrack

If you watched A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, then you know it honestly had a pretty solid score composed by Dan Romer. But… could the Game of Thrones spinoff have had a pretty solid soundtrack of more modern music? Yes. Yes, it could have.

Look, I love that the show’s score helps keep you immersed in the world they’re building. I would never disrespect the hard work of a film/TV composer. That said, how about we speculate on some tunes that would have fit perfectly on the show’s soundtrack?

“In My Sword I Trust” by Ensiferum

Play video

I don’t know how you even choreograph medieval fight scenes like the ones in AKOTSK without having an Ensiferum song in mind as at least a stand-in for the future score.

The whole wielding-a-sword-and-vanquishing-foes is literally what this Finnish folk metal band has built its entire catalogue on. I mean, just look at that music video. You could have dropped this into the middle of any Game of Thrones series, and I’d have barely noticed anything was different.

“Blood in the Wine” by Aurora

Play video

Toning things down a bit, I think “Blood in the Wine” by Aurora is a beautiful song that would seamlessly integrate into the AKOTSK soundtrack.

I imagine it playing as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey), is glaring fondly, albeit awkwardly, at Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford). It could also work well in the flashback of young Dunk or in a tense scene with Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell).

“Haunted” by Shawn James

Play video

Shawn James is an incredible singer/songwriter whose—to be fair—musical aesthetic is more “southern gothic” than medieval. But there’s something about the bluesiness that feels like such a great fit here.

The song “Haunted” may not perfectly match the tone of Dunk, but there are moments when he sees the ghost of Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb) that this needle drop would make sense. And how about some other characters? It could be a great pairing for a scene with Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) or Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen (Bertie Carvel).

“The Hero” by Amon Amarth

Play video

When talking period piece projects that deal heavily with things like swords and armored battle, you literally have to have an Amon Amarth song. It’s an unspoken pop-cultural contract.

“Um… but, Stephen, AKOTSK takes place in a Renaissance-era type setting, and Amon Amarth is Norse Viking metal.” To quote the wise reverend “Baby” Billy Freeman: “Go outside, nerd! I ain’t got time for your worthless chime-ins!”

Listen, “The Hero” is a killer battle tune and would have fit very nicely in the penultimate episode of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.